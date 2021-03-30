How This Fashion Brand's 'Straps That Remind' Campaign is Spreading Breast Cancer Awareness

Breast cancer is one of the biggest health concerns for women in India and the world, and if experts are to be believed, it is the most frequent cause of cancer-related deaths in women. The necessary awareness around the disease is the need of the hour, thus, international fashion brand Marks and Spencers along with digital agency Isobar India have launched a campaign with charity partner Women’s Cancer Initiative to spread awareness around the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and initiate a behavioural change.

At the centre of the campaign are a set of bra straps, fittingly named ‘Straps That Remind’ – a personal reminder for every woman to examine herself for early signs of breast cancer.

Since 2016, Marks & Spencer has been reportedly working with the Women’s Cancer Initiative – Tata Memorial Hospital to raise awareness and educate women about the cause, signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

“Breast Cancer is the most prevalent cancer among women in India, which if detected at the early stages can be cured," says Mrs Deveika S. Bhojwani, Vice-President, Women’s Cancer Initiative – Tata Memorial Hospital.

The lingerie is designed with transparent straps that come with an imprinted message that reads, ‘With regular check-ups, the chances of late-detection of cancer can diminish, just like this message’. Printed with thermochromic ink, the message starts to diminish due to body heat when the straps are worn and re-appear when the straps are taken off. The straps also come with a detailed leaflet from the Women’s Cancer Initiative to encourage women to look out for the early signs and symptoms of breast cancer. It also provides advice around where to get further support should they notice anything unusual.

“The straps are a reminder for women to check for the unusual in their own personal space and increase the chances of recovery," says James Munson, MD, Marks & Spencer India.