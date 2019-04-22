English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How This Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of a Bleeding Country
Out of all the images that have been widely circulated online, there is one particular image that has almost gained symbolic status. It is an image of the statue of Jesus, stained with blood, in the aftermath of the blast.
Out of all the images that have been widely circulated online, there is one particular image that has almost gained symbolic status. It is an image of the statue of Jesus, stained with blood, in the aftermath of the blast.
Loading...
On Sunday, a series of bomb attacks struck churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. As of now, the death toll is at 290, while hundreds of innocent civilians were critically injured. First news of the attack came in as churches in minority Christian communities in Sri Lanka's Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo were struck during the busy Easter celebrations.
While the rest of the world celebrated the resurrection of Jesus, devastating images of bloody church walls and weeping innocents flooded social media.
According to reports, this is the worst attack to have ripped through Sri Lanka in the past decade, especially after the end of the civil war.
Out of all the images that have been widely circulated online, there is one particular image that has almost gained symbolic status. It is an image of the statue of Jesus, stained with blood, in the aftermath of the blast. The image is from St. Sebastian's Church, Negombo, which was one of the first places to have been hit.
Easter, for Christians is representative of hope. It marks the resurrection of Jesus, exactly three days after he was crucified by the Romans in 30 A.D. In other words, Easter is a day of hope, of peace and most importantly, of faith. The terror group which carried out this brutal attack clearly had one agenda in mind - to rip out faith and hope from the hearts of innocent Christians, and replace it with fear, to mar the tranquility of Easter celebrations and stain it with violence.
But did they succeed?
The image of the blood-splattered statue of Jesus is a haunting one - yet, it has emerged as symbolic of the violence and the savagery that resides deep within man's heart. The brutality and bestiality which man harbors surfaced during Jesus's crucifixion. It raised its ugly head again this time when hundreds of innocent individuals became its victim.
Children and adults. Foreigners and natives. This photo, in a way, becomes symbolic of the attempts of the terror group to divide a country and sow terror in the minds of people, many of whom are still nursing scars from the memories of violence from a decade ago. The blasts were the final blow to a country that had had barely started to recover from the ravages of a decades-long insurgency that had only recently given way to peace.
Yes, hatred and violence may surface from time to time, only to wreak havoc, but love and kindness do take precedence. Thousands around the world have offered their two cents on the incident - be it on social or legacy media. And the unity in these messages is a startling reminder that irrespective of the terror that follows such an incident, hope prevails.
The image of the bloodied Jesus with a blood-spattered wall acting as cyclorama, is a symbol of a country that is bleeding, of a country that had only just begun to come to terms with its history when it was dealt a devastating blow. But, could it also stand for strength in the face of crippling terror? After all, Easter stands for the resurrection of Christ. From the physical and emotional debris of the violence, let there emerge a country that is united and stronger than ever in the face of terror.
While the rest of the world celebrated the resurrection of Jesus, devastating images of bloody church walls and weeping innocents flooded social media.
According to reports, this is the worst attack to have ripped through Sri Lanka in the past decade, especially after the end of the civil war.
Out of all the images that have been widely circulated online, there is one particular image that has almost gained symbolic status. It is an image of the statue of Jesus, stained with blood, in the aftermath of the blast. The image is from St. Sebastian's Church, Negombo, which was one of the first places to have been hit.
Easter, for Christians is representative of hope. It marks the resurrection of Jesus, exactly three days after he was crucified by the Romans in 30 A.D. In other words, Easter is a day of hope, of peace and most importantly, of faith. The terror group which carried out this brutal attack clearly had one agenda in mind - to rip out faith and hope from the hearts of innocent Christians, and replace it with fear, to mar the tranquility of Easter celebrations and stain it with violence.
But did they succeed?
The image of the blood-splattered statue of Jesus is a haunting one - yet, it has emerged as symbolic of the violence and the savagery that resides deep within man's heart. The brutality and bestiality which man harbors surfaced during Jesus's crucifixion. It raised its ugly head again this time when hundreds of innocent individuals became its victim.
Children and adults. Foreigners and natives. This photo, in a way, becomes symbolic of the attempts of the terror group to divide a country and sow terror in the minds of people, many of whom are still nursing scars from the memories of violence from a decade ago. The blasts were the final blow to a country that had had barely started to recover from the ravages of a decades-long insurgency that had only recently given way to peace.
Yes, hatred and violence may surface from time to time, only to wreak havoc, but love and kindness do take precedence. Thousands around the world have offered their two cents on the incident - be it on social or legacy media. And the unity in these messages is a startling reminder that irrespective of the terror that follows such an incident, hope prevails.
The image of the bloodied Jesus with a blood-spattered wall acting as cyclorama, is a symbol of a country that is bleeding, of a country that had only just begun to come to terms with its history when it was dealt a devastating blow. But, could it also stand for strength in the face of crippling terror? After all, Easter stands for the resurrection of Christ. From the physical and emotional debris of the violence, let there emerge a country that is united and stronger than ever in the face of terror.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Comedian Played Ukraine's President. Now He Won the Presidential Election, For Real.
- Game of Thrones: Brienne's Knighthood is the Ultimate Feminist Moment in the Show's History
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG as it is Freedom of Expression
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results