When Elizabeth Williams decided to build her dream home, she had an uphill task in front of her and everything was to be done right from the scratch. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic only made things difficult for her but refused to bow to the problems and transformed a tiny retail store property into her dream family home. According to fintechzoom.com, Elizabeth who has a liking of the old buildings started off by purchasing this ‘derelict’ Spar retail store in Wales, UK, and transformed it into a family home worth 5,00,000 Euros (Rs 4,41,70,000). She began by demolishing the old property, but it was not so easy.

The first hurdle in her way was the fact that the plot had no amenities and was very damp and dingy. However, she moved forward and contacted the local council for their permissions. Since the property was earlier used for commercial purpose, the land use had to be first changed to residential.

But then came the biggest challenge- COVID-19. The pandemic stalled the construction process of the house for several months. However, Elizabeth was truly determined to not be fazed by any issue that comes in the way and things slowly started moving forward in the right direction.

The final result of Elizabeth’s determination was well a ventilated, luxurious home that was completed in 7 months.

Talking about the idea behind the design, Elizabeth says that she wanted to have a coastal feel in the house because it was so close to Newton beach. She told her preferences to architect Peter Lee and tasked him to design a property with her ideas. The newly constructed house has three bedrooms, an open kitchen, a lounge, and a garden area.

Sharing her advice for people who are looking to build their new home, Elizabeth says that people should explore all the options before finally locking something. She asks people to speak to professionals involved in property development, get as many quotes from builders as possible and then finally, have constant communication with the builder they choose to work with.

