How This Woman Renovated Kitchen with 7500 Coins in Nine Hours

Lockdowns due to Covid-19 around the globe gave plenty of time to people to engage in some constructive work. A beautician from Burnley, Lancashire utilised her spare time and came up with the idea to renovate her old dull kitchen to render it a modern chic look. Without spending some hundred pounds on professional decorators, the 49-year-old decided to renovate it her own way. The beautician, Billie Jo Welsby collected around a big chunk of change and transformed the walls using thousands of 1 pence coins. She glued the copper coins onto the walls of her kitchen and gave her cooking space a brand new interior. Spending just 75 pounds in total and using over 7500 coins, Billie renovates her old kitchen into a modern one in just nine hours.

Billie uploaded the pictures of her renovated kitchen on Facebook and received around 3000 likes and over 400 comments. Many netizens commended the woman for her skills and dubbed her work as stunning. “Wow, that is cool. I’ve seen the penny floor but never in a wall," commented one, while another wrote, “You have the patience of a saint! This looks stunning”.

As per a report in The Sun, Billie used a very thin layer of clear silicone and glued the coins one by one on the walls. “I’d never seen a wall covered in them before and I wanted an industrial look for my kitchen so I thought this would be perfect,” she said.

Adding to the same, she revealed that the walls have a sentimental value for her as she has used the coins placed in the tip jar by her clients. She continued that it was much like integrating memories into the wall.

Talking about her work, the beautician can’t get enough of her kitchen’s transformation. She exclaimed that she absolutely adored it. She also added that she has been through a tough time with lockdown and decorating was her release.

