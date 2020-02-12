How This Woman’s Engagement Ring Led to Social Media Trolling for Her Nails

A woman shared a picture of her engagement ring on social media. But instead of getting praises, her ring distracted netizens because of its fitting. Apart from ring, her nail became the target of the cruel comments.

The picture shared by the excited bride-to-be was also posted on the 'You Said Yes But Your Finger Said No' Facebook page, which has around 25,000 members. The image posted on the group showed nine little stones embedded in the ring

Members of the page were initially making fun of the women for the size of the ring, but later they turned the attention to the state of her nails, reported The Sun.

Poking a fun at the woman, a user said that she would have forgotten to go for a quick manicure before posting the picture on social media.

Another user said that the women should have given her nails a quick once over before posting that all-important photo on Facebook.

One user also replied that she should get her constellation-inspired engagement ring resized, adding that the nails gave her anxiety.

Some netizens wondered as to why people don’t feel ashamed of their dirty nails, while other joked that she did not like her fingers.

A Facebook user, reacting to the post, asked the woman to clean her nails, adding that she was gagging.

However, some members also came in her support and said it does not matter as long as the woman is happy.

