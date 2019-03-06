English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How to Become a 'Self-Made' Billionaire: A Page Out of Kylie Jenner's Notebook
Forbes named Kylie Jenner the youngest 'self-made' billionaire. The Internet seems to disagree on the tag. But what makes her self-made? And can you get there?
Forbes named Kylie Jenner the youngest 'self-made' billionaire. The Internet seems to disagree on the tag. But what makes her self-made? And can you get there?
Forbes recently listed Kylie Jenner, the 21-year-old fashion icon and reality star as the world's youngest self-made billionaire in Forbes' "Richest People in the World" list.
Last year in July, the business magazine had come under fire after it announced that Kylie was soon to be a "self-made billionaire". Come 2019, the social media star has finally hit the 10-figure number and it's official. While doing so, she also dethroned Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, who had earned the tag of "youngest billionaire" at 23.
According to the list, Kylie has in, three years, built a 900-million-dollar cosmetics empire. However, social media didn't agree with the tag of 'self-made' awarded to her.
News18 compiles a list of how you too, can be a 'self-made' billionaire, and beat Mark Zuckerberg, and others, for a shot at the title.
Step 1: Be born into a super-rich family.
The Kardashians have been flaunting their wealth for years on their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but all their money isn't from royalties on the TV show alone. Kris Jenner, the mother of the four famous Kardashian siblings, married athlete Bruce Jenner after her divorce from attorney Robert George Kardashian. Not only did she manage Bruce’s career as a motivational speaker, she also managed her kids' businesses and even pitched the idea of the reality show.
Step 2: Have a reality show based on your family, and star in it.
Kylie Jenner was 10 years old when she first appeared on the show and became a regular feature. While in 2007, social media wasn't as huge an influence as it is now, it certainly made her a prominent figure to search for when Instagram picked up.
I mean, as much as we'd like to believe Kylie Jenner's journey started out with what made her 'influential,' her first post on the 'gram was a basic post, as with anybody figuring out a new platform's uses. Posted in 2011, her first post is a close-up of a fireplace, captioned, "Rain day fire."
Step 4: Scandal? Maybe.
The same way that elder sister, Kim, gained notoriety and publicity after her sex tape went viral, Kylie Jenner also kick-started her own career with a scandal. Remember how, in 2015, everyone on the Internet was putting a small glass or bottle around their lips to create suction and keep it in place?
The results usually ranged from super swollen to bruised to bloody lips, depending on how long people kept the suction going, despite the pain. The effects are not permanent but do leave the lips huge and damaged for several days. This effectively started the #KylieJennerChallenge.
The reason behind this was when Kylie's pale, thin lips suddenly blossomed into much fuller, pouted lips. Kylie however, had taken to Twitter to advise girls to not take this dangerous challenge.
Kylie Jenner may be directly related to Kim Kardarshian, but you're not too far behind. Remember six degrees of seperation? The idea states that all people are six, or fewer, social connections away from each other. You'll get there.
In an interview with Fast Money, Kylie said she choose her housekeeper because she has “the best arms” and “just sits there.”
This drew her a lot of negative backlash on social media, however.
Step 7: Hide your pregnancy for a whole 9 months and then suddenly spring it on the world. Take the world by storm. Or should we say Storm-i?
We gotta admit though, considering how famous Kylie Jenner is and how speculated over her life is at any given point of her time, her friend circle had to be incredibly tight to not add fuel to the fire of rumors that she was pregnant.
Step 8(Optional): Have the most liked photo on Instagram. Get your record beaten by an egg.
As René Magritte would have put it, 'Ceci n'est pas une egg' (or 'Oeuf' if you want to go full French) You can build and kingdom of social media influence only to be dethroned by a scanned Stockphoto of a picture of an egg.
However, though all these steps may seem full-proof, they may not necessarily work for you. Kylie Jenner revealed in an interview that her parents "cut her off at the age of 15" and told her to start making her own way, and that since then she hasn't received a single cent.
Kylie Jenner also promoted her entire makeup label, Kylie Cosmetics, purely through her social media following. Even a lot of people with capital and business strategists backing them up may not have that working for them.
While there is still dissent on social media about the "self-made" tag with many publicly calling her out for it, we'd just like to remind everyone that despite having very similar resources, not a lot of people 'made it' the same way she did, so maybe you need more than just a 8-step-routine. You need to be Kylie Jenner to be beat Mark Zuckerberg. After all, remember when she practically put Snapchat out of business by saying she doesn't use the platform anymore?
