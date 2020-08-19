How to 'Break the Chain' of Fake News? Verify and Forward, Says Pune Police

A sudden rise in the spread of fake news since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, has pushed Pune Police to take to social media and raise awareness against misinformation.

A recent post shared by the police department shows how to 'break the chain' of fake news.

Taking to Twitter the department said, "#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news. Take a minute to 'verify' before clicking on that 'forward' button."

The post soon went viral earned a lot of praises, with netizens emphasisng on the need to 'verifying before forwarding', in an effort to curb the spread of fake news.

Absolutely! I would go ahead and say, do you really need to forward? Is it helping someone? Or its just a point to discuss? If at all you want to forward, forward harmless jokes, entertainment clips - but forwarding news is dangerous, most of the times it is opinion, not news. — Shantanu Kulkarni (@shantanu_vk) August 19, 2020

Very important. Everyone should follow. — Asif Mondal (@ambitiousasif) August 19, 2020

Perfect — Sanjay A Sayani (@SanjayASayani) August 19, 2020

The post comes at a time when there have been too many WhatsApp forwards on different cures and prevention methods to keep Covid19 at bay. Adding onto, Indian politicians too have come up with their own 'medicines' and 'treatments'.

Coronavirus was created in a lab in Wuhan. Drinking alcohol cures the virus. Cow urine will kill the virus. Indians have better immune systems to fight Coronavirus. These are few of the multiple false claims and we're willing to bet you have come across at least one of these 'news' in the last few months as the world currently reels under a global pandemic.