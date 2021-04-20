Unsure How to Buy Dogecoin Cryptocurrency in India? Here's a Step-by-step Guide

Cryptocurrency has become quite the trend ever since Tesla founder Elon Musk promoted it on his social media handle earlier this year. Most recently, the price of a crypto asset based on the ‘doge’ meme, known as Dogecoin, shot up last week on Friday after Elon, Mark Cuban and beef jerky brand Slim Jim backed the cryptocurrency. Elon had earlier endorsed Dogecoin as the people’s cryptocurrency. According to cryptocurrency data site CoinGecko, Dogecoin was trading at around $0.39, after hitting a record $0.43 earlier and now its market value is more than $47 billion. Dogecoin was created as a joke by two software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer who wanted it to be a fun and instant cryptocurrency in December 2013. The recent surge has taken Dogecoin’s value to $0.122680 or almost 12 cents.

If you too want to invest in this modern age currency and you are a resident of India, then here is how you can do it. Potential buyers of Dogecoin in India are required to set up their account on crypto exchanges that support Dogecoin. Entering the world of cryptocurrency, one can exchange their crypto coins to buy, sell or trade this currency.

For starters, one should have a few applications that they can use for buying Dogecoins like WazirX, BuyUcoin, and CoinSwitch. In India, you can buy Dogecoin through a Credit or Debit card, or other e-wallets like MobiKwik wallet, Bank Transfer, Bhim, and IMPS Transfer. To mine Dogecoin, one should have Windows, Mac, or Linux on their PC.

Besides making its space in popular culture and social media, another reason why Dogecoin seems to be increasing in value is because of the increasing value of other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk frequently tweeted a faux ‘Doge’ Magazine cover, and the prices of the meme currency witnessed a surge. Other celebrities like Hip-Hop artist Snoop Dogg and rock musician Gene Simmons have also promoted cryptocurrency on their social media.

