How to Check NEET Results and Answer Key, Click Here to Know More about the Entrance Test

Ever since the National Testing Agency announced that the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 are going to be declared on October 16, the entrance exam result has become one of the most trending topics in the country on Friday.

Increasing number of students, parents and other stakeholders have taken to Google search engine to find out how to access the NTA NEET UG results 2020 with Puducherry being the subregion with the most number of searches at the time of writing. Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are on the second and third spots respectively.

So here are the easy stepsfollowing which candidates can know their NEET ranking:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET at ntaneet.nic.in or at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link on the homepage that says ‘NEET result 2020’

Step 3: Clicking on the link will take direct you to another webpage

Step 4: Now candidates need to log in using their registration credentials

Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth for logging in and press ‘Submit’

Step 6: Your NEET UG Results will appear on the screen

Step 7: View, download and take a print out of the results for future use

The results come only two days after the agency conducted the special exam for students who could not appear in the previous exam due to COVID-19. Apart from the UG results, the NTA will be also releasing the rank cards of the candidates and the NTA NEET Final Answer Key 2020.

Here is how one can access the answer key for NTA NEET Final Answer Key 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official site of NTA NEET

Step 2: Click on the option that says ‘final answer key’

Step 3: The answer key in the PDF format will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the file to match your responses with the answer key