How to Clear UPSC? Rubina Dilaik's Instagram Post on 'Gucchi' May Help

Following Rubina Dilaik might help one out with UPSC is not a sentence you might expect to hear but it has happened now. In the UPSC prelims, there was a multiple-choice question on “Gucchi” that is sometimes “mentioned in the news”. The options supplied were “a fungus”, something that “grows in the Himalayan Forest areas” and “it is commercially cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of north-eastern India.” Both the first and second options are true. While Gucci might have made for an easier question, does Gucchi ring a bell for you? It would have, had you followed Rubina on Instagram.

Rubina had made a reel sharing facts about the Gucchi mushrooms back in 2020. Usually, trolls might have commented, “likh leta hun, kahin UPSC mein na aa jaye”, but they wouldn’t be laughing now. “The rarest and the yummiest Gucchi mushrooms… the most expensive mushrooms and are only found in Himalayas,” Rubina had captioned her reel of the mushrooms. The reel is getting flooded by new watchers again. “Ab pta chla sirf padhai se kaam ni chlta thoda bohot insta bhi chlana pdta h [Got it now. Just studying is not enough, using a bit of Instagram is also necessary],” commented one.

In the era of non-informative celebrities follow someone who is informative to upgrade your knowledge and skills. Proud of Rubi for being so informative❤️ "likh leta hu, kya pata #UPSC mein na aajaye" meme just got real by @RubiDilaik #RubinaDilaik #UPSCPrelims2022 pic.twitter.com/hRVioXp4zX — Rubina Dilaik Team (@RubinaTM) June 5, 2022

The unofficial answer key of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE prelims 2022 is out now. As per the exam analysis by experts, the question paper can be considered relatively easier than last year, however, some questions were in the range of moderate to difficult level. The cut off is predicted to be in the range of 90-95 this year, which is higher than last years’ cut off — 87.54 for general category.

