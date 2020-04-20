BUZZ

1-MIN READ

How to Effectively Sanitize Products Before Using Them to Get Rid of Coronavirus

Image for representation. Credits: News18.

The products that one is buying from the market should be dealt with extra care during these times.

The novel coronavirus has spread to almost all parts of the world. Most counties have imposed a lockdown in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

However, what must be noted is that the virus does not only spread through human transmission but can also be contracted through an object or surface. Hence it is extremely important to ensure that everything that is being touched is duly cleaned or sanitised.

According to scientists, the virus can stay alive for two to three days on plastic and steel. As a result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all objects need to be cleaned daily.

The products that one is buying from the market should be dealt with extra care during these times. The first thing that one should do after getting goods home is to thoroughly clean and sanitise it.

You can follow these steps for cleaning:

Step 1: Put on gloves before touching the object

Step 2: Clean the product with soapy water or sanitiser

Step 3: Wipe it with a clean cloth

Step 4: Store it in a clean and dry place

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of now, more than 17 thousand people have tested positive for the disease while over 5,00 people have lost their lives due to the same.


