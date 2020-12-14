How to Correctly View This Evening's Solar Eclipse, the Last One For This Year

Solar eclipse is the phenomenon which occurs when the moon comes directly between the Sun and the Earth. The moon partially or fully covers the Sun, thus avoiding its light to reach the surface of the Earth.

On December 14, 2020, a total solar eclipse will start at 7:03 pm IST and will end at 12:23 am IST on December 15. The eclipse will however not be visible in India.

It will be at its maximum for 2 minutes 9 seconds at 9:13 pm IST.

There are several myths associated with the solar eclipse, on the dos and don'ts. Here's a look at some of the things that are recommended and have basis in scientific facts.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) advises one to use ‘eclipse glasses’, which are special purpose social filters, for viewing the sun during a solar eclipse.

It is strictly forbidden to look at the Sun with naked eyes during an eclipse because it can harm our eyes. Using homemade filters or regular sunglasses is not also advised, because it will still harm the eyes.

It is also advised to not capture a photograph of the eclipse using a camera or to look at it closely using a telescope, as there is a risk of vision damage from the concentrated rays of the sun.

You should also not remove your vision glasses for looking at the solar eclipse. Wear your eclipse glasses over your vision glasses to view the phenomenon. If it is uncomfortable to wear eclipse glasses over the vision glasses, then you can also use a hand-held viewer.

Those who want to watch the eclipse with children should especially take care that they don’t look at it directly as it could result in longtime, permanent damage.

Although, those living in India will not be able to see this solar eclipse, people living in South American countries like Chile and Argentina will be able to see the solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse will be available in some parts of South Africa, Indian and Pacific oceans and Antarctica.