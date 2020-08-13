How to Create a Self-Sufficient Urban Farm At Your Home By Growing Your Own Organic Food

The coronavirus pandemic has been nothing short of a nightmare undoubtedly. However, every cloud has a silver lining: the concept of self-reliance has scaled new heights in history amid the crisis.

During the lockdown, people could no more depend on restaurants or supermarkets to fulfil their food requirements. As a consequence, they started exploring their choices and one of the eligible options emerged is do/make your own.

The lockdown ensuing shortages of food supplies triggered a prevailing model of gardening to ensure nutritious food closer to home in the future. The upsides of growing your own are infinite, benefits ranging from managing budgets to growing a green thumb. Besides rest assured of the quality and sustainability of food, there are also health benefits of practising indoor urban farming.

Urban agriculture is a canopy term that covers all types of farming around cities and can take many different forms.

Space is always a larger concern for urban dwellers as they are tracking every spare inch for room around their condo. To set up and manage a garden of your own, pool resources on terraces and rooftops as plants will appreciate these spaces as their habitat. You can also go for an extension outside of your place of living if that is at all possible.

Tomatoes, chillies, salad leaves and herbs like rosemary and thyme can cope well in a balcony. You can also expect beetroot, broad beans and carrots to grow well in vessels or containers. If you only have a window with sunlight and you happen to like basil then this is one choice you can surely consider.

Before you take it up seriously, here is a useful tip that could come handy for you. Start with growing small food. If you are highly motivated, you should still consider not planting every vegetable or fruit you know at the start.