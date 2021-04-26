How to Get Vaccine and Not Virus? Mumbai Doctor's Video on Steps to Follow During Jab is Viral

With Covid-19 positive cases reaching 1,73,06,647, resulting in 1,95,119 death in India, only 140.9 million vaccine doses have been administered so far. As India has recorded the second most number of average daily deaths (2165) until April 2021 globally, vaccine seekers have started to crowd at the centers and hospitals. As the new guidelines of government have made all above 18 years of age-eligible for vaccination, the growing queues at the hospitals have become a matter of concern. Authorities fear that overcrowding may lead to super spread events and may escalate the spread of the disease. Recently, a video by a Mumbai Doctor, Dr Tushar Shah has been doing rounds on the internet.

The video shared by Twitter handles Zucker Doctor shows "how to get the vaccine and not the virus when you visit the vaccination center." The video features DrShah holding placards and delineating what precautions to follow while heading to the vaccine centres and avoid contracting coronavirus in overcrowded places such as these.

He starts by stressing the importance of wearing a mask. He urged people to ensure safety by wearing double masks – N-95 inside and cloth/surgical outside. As the infection spreads from hands touching eyes, nose and face, he advised wearing gloves in order to avoid the hands touching the face. He urged people to refrain from shaking hands with others. He also stressed the importance of using sanitizer, even on the gloved hands. In the end, he suggested not to talk to others while standing in the queue.

'How to get the vaccine and not the virus when you visit the vaccination centre', by Dr.Tushar Shah (Physician, Mumbai). pic.twitter.com/p1aw8RCFZH— Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) April 24, 2021

DrShah also said that gloves are not a must, but for people who are in habit of touching their face constantly, it is better to wear them. “Also, I see almost everyone touching the outer surface of their masks which must stop,” he wrote.

He also advised people to hydrate themselves and have a cup of tea, coffee before going to the vaccination center. “Do not take food/water while standing in queues or at vaccination center. Do not remove your mask if you're taking a photo," he mentioned.

The viral video has received more than 107k views and over 7000 likes. People appreciated Dr Shah’s efforts and deemed them helpful.

