How to Get Your Luggage Sooner At Airport? This 'Hack' Will Help You

After returning from your trips and vacations, all one wishes to do is go home and disintegrate onto the bed and relax. But as the flight lands, one would think that now, all they need to do is zoom off to their homes but the luggage belt stands in between.

While the passengers are let go pretty quickly, the aircraft’s grip on the luggage loosens up slowly. One has to deal with the painstaking moment of awaiting the luggage. But it turns out that all passengers have a trump card they can play to shorten the wait. A user on Quora shared a hack that one can use to get the luggage sooner.

The hack shared a few years ago is gaining traction again as travelling is getting back the momentum it lost during the pandemic years. The user named Thomas Lo Scuito, who claims to be a Ramp/Gate agent at a regional airport in the United States, shared that one way to ensure that your suitcase gets out first after the plane’s boot is being emptied is to check in late, or preferably last.

It is because the bags are always loaded front to back on the bag carts, and as per Thomas, if you check in last, your bags will be loaded on the aircraft last, resulting in them coming out first when the plane lands.

In case this method does not float your boat, there is another method to ensure that your luggage is sent to you sooner. According to a report by The Sun, sticking a “fragile” sticker on your bag can decrease the wait time. As per the claim, luggage marked with the fragile sticker goes in last and as a result, comes out on the luggage belt first. Another advantage of the sticker is that your luggage will be handled better.

So, the next time you are checking in for your flight, make sure to try one of the hacks and see if they actually work.

