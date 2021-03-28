How to Have 'Six Perfect Face Features'? This Woman's Morning Motivation is a Hit on Internet

Poonam Sapra’s “mother with sign" Instagram page is again in the limelight owing to her new post. The latest update is captioned “Good morning bachhas. Here are some suggestions on how to look.” For those who don’t know, Poonam Sapra is renowned for her Insta page where she shares pictures holding placards with unique messages on diverse issues.

The new post with seven pics of her is highly adorable and inspirational at the same time. Her placard message in the post reads that your eyes should be full of kindness and compassion and should be happy with what they see and excited with what they are yet to see. Taking a dig at nose pokers, she further states that it’s good to keep your nose out of everyone else’s business.

“Smile, it lights up your space. Speak kindly, get smiles in return," reads her placard message on six perfect facial features. Sapra explains how to effectively use your ears by being a good listener, especially for your loved ones. Becoming an instant hit, the post has garnered 17k likes and 246 comments with the numbers increasing rapidly. Instagrammers couldn’t stop showering their love and appreciation for the lady with one user commenting,

A follower thanked her for spreading positivity and bringing a change for good. “This post made my day. Thank you so much for spreading positivity in a world where negative thoughts have started affecting our minds," wrote the user.

“Good morning! Thank you for these little reminders! These could be one of those Mantras one could chant aloud as a pep talk each day!" came as another compliment from another follower.

Previously, she was in the news for her message which focused on how we depend on our mothers to find out ‘lost’ things, sometimes even when they are not really lost. “The reason why your mom can find things you can’t is that she knows you better than you know yourself,” read her post. The simple, yet powerful message resonated with social media users and her comments box was flooded with messages.

Keywords: Poonam Sapra, Instgram