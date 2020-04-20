BUZZ

1-MIN READ

How to Make Banana Bread at Home With Limited Ingredients During Lockdown

Image credits: 101 Cookbook.

Seen everyone make banana bread and post pictures on social media and started craving it? Here's how you can make your own.

  • Last Updated: April 20, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
Lockdown has changed our lifestyles in many different ways. While going to dine at a restaurant is not an option anymore, consuming the same plain staple food every day is also getting boring.

Cooking delicacies at home might get taxing as well, so what do we do? We can look for a recipe that is easy to make, takes up minimal ingredients to complete and something that will give us the feel of eating out.

And banana bread meets all of the above requirements. It is nutritious, delicious and a sweet, moist cake-like bread.

Here is a step-wise recipe to make banana bread using limited ingredients.

Ingredients required:


Bananas (four numbers)

Flour (two cups)

Egg (two numbers)

Sugar (1/2 cups)

Recipe:


Step 1: Preheat an oven to 180 degree Celsius

Step 2: Grease a loaf tin with butter and flour or using a baking paper

Step 3: Mash the bananas using a fork; once mashed add sugar and eggs and beat it with a fork

Step 4: Add flour to the mix, stir well with a spatula

Step 5: Pour the batter into the loaf pan and bake it for a period of 40 minutes to 1 hour

Step 6: Bring the prepared banana bread out after testing it with a toothpick. If the pick comes out clean, the bread is ready

One can add cashew, raisins, nuts or cinnamon to the batter as per taste.

