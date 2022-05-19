How to Marry Your Crush? This Bengali Daily Soap Has a Bizarre Trick Nobody Should Try

There are several ways to get married and pushing the ‘dulha’ to have the bride accidentally put a garland around your neck is one of them. Or that is what a new daily soap clip floating around suggests. A snippet from a Bengali daily soap called ‘Aay Tobe Sohochori’ uploaded on Twitter with a hilarious caption has left the netizens in splits. The show is about a friendship between two people with a vast difference in ages, Sohochori and Borfi. It also highlights family and societal barriers.

Uploaded by the Twitter page “Rofl_Baba,” the caption states that the video tells how one can marry his/her crush. The video is that of a wedding scene where ‘varmala’ is being performed. Just when the bride is about to put the mala around the groom’s neck, a random man comes in and pushes away the groom. By doing this, the mala ends upon him. Like this was not enough, the man can also be seen putting ‘sindoor’ on the bride forcefully while everyone around is in shock.

The dramatic background music further adds to the essence of the video.

How to marry ur crush pic.twitter.com/qlu4K9OuNV — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2022

The viral video has garnered a lot of attention from netizens. Since uploaded, it has over 67.4K views. “Try this at a Punjabi wedding,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Reminds me of the tweet about advantages of using kumkum/sindoor. Isne to poora mutthi bhar daal diya.” “king shit. breaking stereotypes and all,” commented another user. Netizens can also be seen sharing hilarious memes as reactions.

The video is also being criticised by a few people as they believe this is from where “disregard of consent emerges.” “Now you know where the disregard for consent comes from,” wrote a Twitter user. Here are a few reactions:

Mera crush meri shaadi mein thodi aayega yr pic.twitter.com/PiELyLTaRB — CIGGY (@caustic_kanya) May 18, 2022

Khuch nhi vro @aflatoon391 bhai ki baat mani thi logo na bhot mara or vo bhi shadi ker ka chali gai pic.twitter.com/8ODMG6epb4 — VAZY° (@vazy_7011) May 18, 2022

Now you know where the disregard for consent comes from https://t.co/4kNXbASLyc — #EndCaste/ism #StopKillingDalits #EndCommunalism (@redant45) May 19, 2022

Flowers & some color lead to marriage https://t.co/5wxDxB7slp — Sam (@SamKhan999) May 18, 2022

tf man he ruined her make up at the end ‍♂️ https://t.co/zUsBUZ4k5M — Rushikesh.eth (@gurglemonster) May 18, 2022

Starplus shows are something else https://t.co/NyRkcl6xEK — s (@mochahoney_) May 19, 2022

Was that satire or a legit plot of the show? You tell us.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.