How to Peel Boiled Egg? This Youtuber's New Trick is Going Viral

Do you find it difficult to peel an egg but can’t afford to satiate your taste buds without adding it to your meal? YouTuber and influencer Max Klymenko’s new trick might come to your rescue. According to Klymenko, his shared tip doesn’t require one to actually peel an egg to get it out of the shell. The influencer also created a Reels to explain the process to his online followers on Instagram. In the clip, the influencer can be seen donning a white t-shirt as he begins, “This is how you peel an egg without peeling an egg. “

He holds a boiled egg in one hand and what appears to be a chopstick in another. He proceeds to make two holes in the egg, a large one on the bottom but a small one on top. He says, “So what you do is you make a relatively large hole at the bottom. Then you make a small one up top.” In the last step, the social media influencer uses his lung power to blow air on one side of the hole. The blow of air makes the egg easily side of its shell.

The video has stacked up over 3 lakh views on Instagram so far. A barrage of users responded to the clip, and while many seemed impressed, most users were left disgusted. “And then you serve that to your friends and family? Egg with your breath blown onto it?” asked one user. “And serve to guests as it is coated with your breath and saliva,” commented another.

Many pointed out that the influencer peeled the egg while making holes in the shell. “How to peel an egg without peeling an egg” *proceeds to remove the shell,” joked one. Meanwhile, a user suggested that in the time he invested in performing the trick, the influencer just could have peeled the egg the conventional way.

Will you use the hack?

