1-MIN READ

How to Reduce Eye Strain Without Breaking Your Routine During Coronavirus Lockdown

YouTube logo. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

In order to keep eye strain in check, one should adopt some practices that will help in dealing with the situation and reduce eye strain.

With the increased screen time during the times of the coronavirus lockdown, be it for work or watching recipes, our eyes get tired and heavy. This leads to headaches, blurred vision and other symptoms.

According to Kathleen Digre, chief of the division of headache and neuro-ophthalmology at the John A. Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah, the fact that more and more people are complaining about headache during self-isolation is not at all surprising.


“When you read or look at a computer, you don’t blink as frequently. Normally, we blink many times a minute, but sometimes [while looking at a screen] your blink rate slows down and your eyes get dryer,” she said.

In order to keep eye strain in check, one should adopt some practices that will help in dealing with the situation and reduce eye strain.


1. Splash water: One should splash cold water at least 5-6 times in a day.

2. Blink: It might sound funny but this is considered as one of the best ways to deal with eye strain. Humans tend to blink less frequently while working on computers so we should force ourselves to blink more.

3. Reduce screen time: Reduce screen time: Try to take a break every 20 minutes. This gives rest to your eyes and mind. According to WebMD, “Every 20 minutes, look at an object at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds”.

4. Maintain distance: One should ensure that the computer screen is kept at least 2 feet away from the eyes.

5. Healthy diet: Diet plays an important role in our body functioning. Try having a well-balanced one with an adequate amount of protein and nutrients. Make sure you include a lot of green vegetables in your meal.

