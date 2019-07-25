How to Say 'I Love You' Without Using These Three Words? This Twitter Thread Has Our Heart
Do you tell them those three magical words? Or do you simply let your actions do the talking?
A wise man once said that if you love someone, you should tell them. After all, everyone deserves to know that they're loved, right?
But, the question remains, what's the best way to show someone you love them? Do you tell them those three magical words? Or do you simply let your actions do the talking?
To be honest, love means different things to different people. Hell, the definition of love changes as you grow up. It's no longer the fairy tale that rom-coms make it out to be. On the contrary, it is finding a person who chooses to be with you and stand by you, even when the going gets tough. And no, we aren't simply referring to romantic love.
But why are we suddenly contemplating the meaning of love, you ask? Before you think that the rains have brought out the inner poet in us, let us clarify that it was a Twitter thread which got us thinking
A Twitter handle, named @yofav_baldie, asked her followers to list ways of saying "I love you" without actually using those words and the replies have bowled us over.
Say “I love you” without using those three words, go.
— Shay (@yofav_baldie) July 22, 2019
You're thinking of me when I'm not around? Wow. If that's not real love, we don't know what is.
I prayed for you — Stink Face Sweetheart 💕 (@aaliyahvernice) July 22, 2019
True story.
Sleep. I'll drive.
— Charlotte Fullerton (@TheCFullerton) July 25, 2019
Did you? <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">You ate today?</p>— ⚜️D’Angelo⚜️ (@_JCarter504_) <a href="https://twitter.com/_JCarter504_/status/1153342376829739008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
I got you food
— KingMaine1328 (@king_Maine1328) July 22, 2019
Wayyy better than fighting over the last slice of pizza.
“Wanna split the last one?” — Chandler Bing (@DeedsBih) July 22, 2019
Because food is the ultimate BAE, is it not?
I brought tacos.
— Tiffany N Thomas (@TALENTEDTHOMAS) July 23, 2019
Isn't love all about finding someone to count on?
I got you! — Alicia Keys Sister (@yellowbonemama) July 23, 2019
Instantly makes me long for home. What about you?
Dinner is ready!
— Tetsuo Tardigrade (@TetsuoYarbrough) July 23, 2019
Adulting. 'Nuff said.
I paid the rent — sandwhich king (@RALPHEEBOI) July 23, 2019
We all need someone who reminds us to stay hydrated!
“Drink some water”
— Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki (@smellslikeboof) July 23, 2019
There you go. This thread is proof that you don't always have to tell someone you love them to show them that you care. So tell us, what would you say?
