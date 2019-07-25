Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

How to Say 'I Love You' Without Using These Three Words? This Twitter Thread Has Our Heart

Do you tell them those three magical words? Or do you simply let your actions do the talking?

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
How to Say 'I Love You' Without Using These Three Words? This Twitter Thread Has Our Heart
Do you tell them those three magical words? Or do you simply let your actions do the talking?
Loading...

A wise man once said that if you love someone, you should tell them. After all, everyone deserves to know that they're loved, right?

But, the question remains, what's the best way to show someone you love them? Do you tell them those three magical words? Or do you simply let your actions do the talking?

To be honest, love means different things to different people. Hell, the definition of love changes as you grow up. It's no longer the fairy tale that rom-coms make it out to be. On the contrary, it is finding a person who chooses to be with you and stand by you, even when the going gets tough. And no, we aren't simply referring to romantic love.

But why are we suddenly contemplating the meaning of love, you ask? Before you think that the rains have brought out the inner poet in us, let us clarify that it was a Twitter thread which got us thinking

A Twitter handle, named @yofav_baldie, asked her followers to list ways of saying "I love you" without actually using those words and the replies have bowled us over.

 

You're thinking of me when I'm not around? Wow. If that's not real love, we don't know what is. 

True story.

Did you?  <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">You ate today?</p>&mdash; ⚜️D’Angelo⚜️ (@_JCarter504_) <a href="https://twitter.com/_JCarter504_/status/1153342376829739008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Wayyy better than fighting over the last slice of pizza. 

Because food is the ultimate BAE, is it not?

Isn't love all about finding someone to count on? 

Instantly makes me long for home. What about you?

Adulting. 'Nuff said. 

We all need someone who reminds us to stay hydrated! 

There you go. This thread is proof that you don't always have to tell someone you love them to show them that you care. So tell us, what would you say?

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram