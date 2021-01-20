How to Survive a Pandemic Without Feeling Guilt

“It is complicated. There is no explanation. I did not do anything wrong. But I feel guilty,” Shruti Rao, a US-based children’s author laments over a phone call. As I listen to her, I wonder if there, in fact, is anything that happened over the last year makes any sense. I am writing this article from my living room, where I have been cooped in, since the pandemic struck. I am terrified at continuing to do so, for a considerable amount of time in 2021. With overwhelming remorse, indignity, and fear about the coming days.

Do not take me wrong. I am grateful for the daily wholesome meals, the safety net over my head and a relatively strong immune system. I am fortunate enough to have a working internet and a family that can well afford me a ‘work-life balance.’ However, as I pore over the heart-wrenching accounts of underfed migrants, critically ill and accounts of families threatened by an everlasting separation from loved ones, I feel a tide of shame and guilt wash over my so-called 'privilege’, with relative safeguards from a catastrophe, where other have perished overnight. Science suggests guilt is a self-conscious emotion driving people to reflect on themselves and morally own up to their actions and behaviours. But the guilt, I have been faced with is an endless loop of counterfactual thoughts that I could or should do, making me overwhelmingly horrified at being relatively shielded by the worst.

Unlike everyone around, I seem to be doing well. In fact, 2020 has been quite a momentous year for me. After 3 years in medication and therapy for depression, my mental health seems to be improving. Professionally by far, it has been the most fulfilling, as my writing career picked up steam, post years of being riddled with self-doubt. Yet, everything seems bizarre, including my very own existence.

I spend endless nights, doomscrolling and berating myself for not facing the hardships that make for breaking news on, my well-curated news feed. I yearn to be emphatic enough, strong enough, compassionate enough towards my colleagues, acquaintances, and the rest of my country’s citizens, who have perhaps lost their jobs, struggling for a hospital bed, or are simply fraught to put food on table. I am uncomfortable listening to stories of those who are multi-tasking, homeschooling their kids, with plenty of household responsibilities, or my siblings whose lives have catapulted into long-distance relationships overnight.

Shruti’s words offer me solace and I realize I might not be alone in my plight. I open a discussion with friends and colleagues to understand what this feeling is, leaving many of us exasperated, emotionally exhausted and handicapped. What strikes me is the spectrum of responses that come in. Some dismiss my “overthinking’’ while others describe me “cynical and mildly ungrateful for life’s blessings.” Others define it as a case of ‘empty mind is a devil’s workshop.’ Frontline and healthcare workers complain of being deeply distressed, feeling numb, hopeless, withdrawing from their social connections and activities that usually bring them joy.

“I meditate and pray,” my mother insists.

Soumya Bharathi, an oral surgeon by profession who is currently on a break to pursue her writing career, shares, “I have a lot of friends in the medical community, and it has been an extremely testing time for them. Dentistry especially went through a huge crisis. Some of the clinics did not receive enough patients, while others were forced to shut down, leading to income disparities. Even though, I consciously decided to take a career break some years back, I feel guilty and wonder if I should have been at the frontline, instead, helping people. On the other hand, it also bothers me that I am fortunate enough to have a spousal support and not do not have to worry about a steady income in these unprecedented times.” Bharathi later shared that she also recovered from COVID earlier last year, thanks to an access to good quality healthcare, only propounding her privilege guilt.

My quest for understanding this pain leads me to Dr William G. Niederland, the New York psychoanalyst whose observations of former death-camp inmates, led him to formulate the ‘survivor syndrome.’ As a holocaust survivor himself, Dr Niederland pursued a lifelong journey to help people in distress and researched extensively on the psychic sequelae of both child and adult survivors of the Holocaust. In 1961, he published, ‘The Problems of the Survivor-Part I’, in which for the first time, he brought to attention, the emotional impacts of Nazi persecution, thus opening an important avenue for dialogue and discussion in medical circles. Niederland pointed out the psychological and physical ramifications of the concentration camps, noting that many survivors developed ‘survivor syndrome’ because of “the magnitude, severity, and duration” of these traumatic experiences. He went further to suggest that people might even feel a sense of impending punishment. Over the years, it has been extended to many other situations, including survivors of the AIDS epidemic, war, and natural disasters, or even workplace layoffs and recognized as a key indicator of post-traumatic stress disorder.

As the pandemic presses on upsetting our sense of ‘normal’, mental health experts and psychologists warn about a surge in people feeling guilty for their own survival, as others die or have it worse, putting Niederland’s theories in spotlight once again. Dr Sharmila Banwat, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, explains the phenomena as a palpable sense of collective grief, loss, and mourning we all are feeling, since the pandemic began. “The first stage of loss is denial. But we have long circumnavigated that. Now we are at a stage of bargaining, that follows the stage of denial naturally. People are feeling anger, frustration, sadness and uncertainty around the vaccine and the finish line of the pandemic. People who have survived might bargain within their minds, by trying to explain the things that could have been done differently or better. They start holding themselves responsible for everything, disrupting their normal lives,” Banwat explains. She cautions that if the guilt persists or goes unaddressed, it could potentially lead to either an anxiety disorder, a depressive disorder or post-traumatic disorder.

Some experts alternatively suggest analyzing survivor’s guilt, keeping in mind, the ‘Thinking-Feeling’ dimension of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) framework. According to the framework, people with a ‘thinking personality’ make decisions based on objective logic, whereas those with a ‘feeling personality’ tend to make decisions based on values and on how those decisions affect other people. Prakriti Poddar, a mental health expert, at Poddar Foundation explains, “Survivor’s guilt can be perhaps best understood by examining different personality manifestations. If you look at who is displaying the signs of guilt more, it is somebody who is likely a perfectionist or the superhero personality type, always wanting to do the right thing. People who tend to be introvert and alone, are more likely susceptible to manifest this in a larger way.”

In an interview to Harvard Business Review (HBR), in early March last year, the grief expert David Kessler, who co-wrote with Elisabeth Kübler-Ross on Grief and Grieving: Finding the Meaning of Grief through the Five Stages of Loss, put things further into context. “We are feeling anticipatory grief. Anticipatory grief is that feeling we get about what the future holds when we are uncertain. Usually, it centres on death. We feel it when someone gets a dire diagnosis or when we have the normal thought that we’ll lose a parent someday,” Kessler elaborated.

So how do we deal with a racing mind? Poddar suggests going back to survival basics and drawing up our lessons from there. “Studies show that people who have been meditating and self-reflecting over a while have actually coped with the pandemic better. They have already acquired the skills to deal with life and uncertainty. They have disconnected themselves from how life works and how they work. Focusing on our own locus of control is the key. Adopting a healthy lifestyle centred around nutritious diet, exercise, mindfulness and gratitude practices, can help us live in the moment.”

Kessler agrees with Poddar and leaves us with parting advice of stocking up on compassion for others and self.

As I reflect on my own experiences and emotions, one thing is clear. Understanding this could be a start for helping people cope better. Many from our generation are experiencing our collective loss of safety on such a scale, for the first time ever. With the virus still looming at large, our primitive minds conjure imagined futures, believing something bad and invisible is out there. It breaks our sense of safety.

Acceptance and self-compassion, therefore, are where our collective power and control lies.

The author is a freelance writer and a fellow at SRF Mental Health