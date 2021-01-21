'How to Train Your Kamalam': Desi Twitter Wants to Replace All 'Dragon(s)' with New Fruit Name

Ever since the Gujarat government changed the name of of the lotus-shaped dragon fruit to Kamalam, social media has been floodeing with too many meme games.

On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the government has applied for a patent to change the nomenclature of dragon fruit to 'Kamalam'. According to Rupani, the word dragon for the fruit sounded inappropriate, so the Gujarat government had decided for the fruit to be called as Kamalam.

While interacting with the media during the launch of the Chief Minister Horticulture Development Mission, Rupani said, "We have applied for the patent of the Dragon fruit to be called as Kamalam. But as of now, we the Gujarat government have decided to call the fruit as Kamalam."

Rupani pointed out that 'Kamalam' is a Sanskrit word and the fruit does have the shape of the lotus. However, she cleared that "there's nothing political about it."

However, for social media, the matter went beyond politics, when netizens started replacing the word 'dragon' in any phrase with 'kamalam' resulting in new and hilarious names. For example, from 'How to Train Your Dragon' to 'How to Train your Kamalam'. And this is nothing, the creativity of desi Twitter will leave you in splits.

Earlier, plenty other netizens including author Veena Venugopal, wondered whether Rupani's recommendation for a name change was a way to pay tribute to the newly sworn-in US Vice President Kamala Harris. The 56-year-old California Senator has scripted history by becoming the first woman of colour and Indian-American vice president of the United States.

Author Veena Venugopal, took to Twitter to convey her best wishes and said, "What an exciting day for Kamala Harris. Congratulations for being the new name for dragon fruit. Oh and the new job."

What an exciting day for Kamala Harris. Congratulations for being the new name for dragon fruit. Oh and the new job pic.twitter.com/8uIkIFAxRS — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) January 20, 2021

Harris is known for many firsts including being one of the only three Asian Americans in the Senate and she's the first Indian-American ever to serve in the chamber.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as the 49th Vice President, amidst heightened security concerns after a mob of pro-Trump extremists violently breached the Capitol two weeks ago.