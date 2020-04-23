How to Trim Your Bangs at Home? A Step by Step Guide to Hairstyling in Lockdown

The lockdown for the last one month has affected our routines and basic things like getting our hair trimmed seems to be a distant dream now. It might not be surprising to call your friends just to see them with a thick beard, bushy eyebrows and messy hair. After letting things the way they are for a long time, a lot of you might be wanting to get a haircut so as to look acceptable in an office meeting.







Not all haircuts at home turn out to be the way you want them to be. However, you can get a nearly perfect haircut if you take care of these easy tips.







1. Have a design in your head: Before starting to chop off your bangs, be clear about what you want or how you expect it to be. If you are not an expert, please don’t try experiments. Keeping it simple is the way to go.







2. Get a shampoo before chopping: It is always good to give your hair a good bath before you hold scissors. Chopping off dirty or oily hair is a big no-no!







3. Make sure your hair is wet: You might have observed hair experts wet your hair before cutting them. This is to settle them and stick them together, so that the cut is clearly visible, especially for silky hair.







4. Divide the Hair into Parts: It is always good to make partitions and then chop it. This gives you a uniform length, instead of messing it up. Take care of the hair in the front and back. Make sure the cut suits your face.







5. Be Sure About the Length: Never ever take the risk with the hair length, especially if you are too touchy about it. Make sure to chop in small lengths, so that you don’t end up ruining it completely.







6. Have a Friend to Assist You: It is always good to have someone to help you. They can say if the cut in uniform or not.







7. Use Proper Kit: Make sure you have a clean comb and sharp scissors to chop the hair. Do not use kitchen scissors for a haircut, it will definitely not give you what you desire.

