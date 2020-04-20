How to Wash Off Germs from Vegetables and Perishables During Coronavirus









While everyone is staying indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus, stepping out to buy essential commodities, seek medical help and venturing outside for other necessary activities is unavoidable. But we can minimize risk by wearing masks and washing hands.

However, with buying groceries, the number of precautions to be taken increases by many folds. Although the main cause of spread is from contact, the virus remains viable for up to several hours on certain surfaces.



Groceries, as bought from markets or ordered online, may have been touched by several people, gone through various surfaces before landing up at your home. So this is how you can clean groceries at home.

Wash hands



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing hands as soon as one returns after running an errand or receiving a package of grocery. Wash hands after storing the grocery. The need to wash grocery package is not that stressed as transmission through food packaging has not been found yet.

Make sure to not poison food



In attempts of cleaning the grocery, do not clean it with soap water or disinfectant which are used on hard surfaces like doorknobs, grills or calling bells. Fruits, as well as vegetables, should be washed only with clean water.

Here are some extra steps to keep in mind that will reduce the chances of getting infected through groceries.

Go out at odd hours







Markets and convenience stores would have a few people in the store at odd hours. This minimizes your scope of coming in contact with people. Also, fewer people on the street means being able to maintain a distance of 1 metre. Do not step out if you are not feeling well or experiencing any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Clean hands and other belongings







Make sure you thoroughly wash your hands after returning home. While out, don’t touch any surface unless it is absolutely necessary. One can sanitize the shopping cart before using it. Also, purse and mobile phone should also be sanitized after every trip.

Opt for delivery at home







If the option is available, order groceries online and pay through your phone to minimize contact.



