How to Wash Your Clothes Properly to Ensure They're Coronavirus-Free













The deadly strain of novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 was declared a pandemic when the World Health Organisation realized its impact on the lives of people.

Along with following the instructions to maintain hygiene, social distancing and washing hands-on regular intervals, one should also take care of the clothes they wear and how they should be sanitized properly.





Angelique Corthals, a biomedical researcher, told The New York Times about the dangers that get carried on with the clothes. “There’s not a lot of information of how long COVID-19 survives on textiles, but lots of places on your textiles can contain metal or plastic,” he said.

Corthals is also a professor of pathology at John Jay College. He added that if a person has touched a contaminated area with their clothes, it increases the chances of carrying the viruses along.







The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given detailed information on how to wash laundry and other textile items to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus. The institute recommends washing the clothes using the warmest appropriate water setting.







Here are some more precautions to be followed:







1. Always wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry, especially if someone is sick or treating sick people.

2. Do not shake dirty laundry.

3. Once done, the clothes should be properly dried and disinfected.

4. Remove your gloves and wash the hands right away.





