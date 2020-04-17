BUZZ

1-MIN READ

How to Wash Your Clothes Properly to Ensure They're Coronavirus-Free

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Along with following the instructions to maintain hygiene, social distancing and washing hands-on regular intervals, one should also take care of the clothes they wear and how they should be sanitized properly.

The deadly strain of novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 was declared a pandemic when the World Health Organisation realized its impact on the lives of people.

Angelique Corthals, a biomedical researcher, told The New York Times about the dangers that get carried on with the clothes.


Angelique Corthals, a biomedical researcher, told The New York Times about the dangers that get carried on with the clothes. “There’s not a lot of information of how long COVID-19 survives on textiles, but lots of places on your textiles can contain metal or plastic,” he said.

Corthals is also a professor of pathology at John Jay College. He added that if a person has touched a contaminated area with their clothes, it increases the chances of carrying the viruses along.


The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given detailed information on how to wash laundry and other textile items to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus. The institute recommends washing the clothes using the warmest appropriate water setting.


Here are some more precautions to be followed:


1. Always wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry, especially if someone is sick or treating sick people.

2. Do not shake dirty laundry.

3. Once done, the clothes should be properly dried and disinfected.

4. Remove your gloves and wash the hands right away.


COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres