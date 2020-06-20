How to Watch Solar Eclipse 2020? Here are All the Dos and Don'ts You Need to Know

The annual solar eclipse taking place on June 21 is a rare one. Apart from its timing and appearance, what makes the first annular total solar eclipse of 2020 unique is its occurrence during the coronavirus lockdown. While people travel miles to observe a solar eclipse, this one will be different, with people locked within the country borders.







An annular solar eclipse occurs when a New Moon is away from Earth on a slightly elliptical orbit. While it fails to cover the sun completely, one can see a ring of fire around the moon, caused by the visible surface of the Sun. This can be correctly described as rare of the rarest celestial happenings of this year, yet not everyone will be able to observe it.







Annular Solar Eclipse 2020: where can we see it



Partial Solar Eclipse 2020 or Surya Grahan 2020 will be spotted in most parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia. However, 13 nations across the globe will be able to witness the “ring of fire” around the Sun, which will last only for a few seconds.







If you live in northern India, it will be possible to witness the rare “ring of fire” just for 38 seconds. Meanwhile, some of the other regions will be able to see Surya Grahan 2020 for around 82 seconds.







Solar Eclipse 2020 Dos and Don'ts







If you are planning to witness the Surya Grahan 2020 on coming Sunday, June 21, it is necessary to take care of a few points.







1. To capture the eclipse, you might need a special solar filter on your lens.



2. Looking directly at the sun for a long duration can damage your eyes. Wear proper eye protection or use a telescope.



3. If your area doesn’t fall under the countries which will be witnessing the rare occurrence, you can observe it virtually.



