How to Wear a Mask Properly? Mumbai Police is Here to Demonstrate with Help of Netflix

Mumbai Police has been nailing its social media game ever since the coronavirus lockdown. The police department has been sharing interesting stills and GIFs in order to urge people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing practices. The police have also shared various memes to sensitise people about wearing the mask correctly.

In a recent Instagram post, the department shared the home screen of Netflix. In this screen, the three user login options are shown. The twist in the post is that three options are individually reflecting different things. The first option, which is in blue, is wearing a mask the way it should be worn, the second option in yellow is wearing a mask, but the nose is exposed. This is the incorrect way of wearing a mask. The third option is red, this block does not wear a mask.

On the graphic text reading, “Who’s responsible?” is written. The post on Instagram has been captioned as “Don't share your screen with the virus. Let us all make sure we 'chill' with our masks the correct way”.

There have been a variety of comments on the post. Some people have answered the question in the graphic while some have written how the Mumbai Police has not been doing its work properly.

A user describing his ordeal with the Mumbai Police mentioned how police personnel himself was not wearing a mask while he was stopped for not wearing a mask in the car in which he was travelling alone.

Another person, who was not impressed by the work done by the Mumbai Police, said, “You, coz you'll don't know how to enforce it.”

Many people have played the game and have responded with the right answer that is ‘Blue’. Some users have also used the blue block and blue heart emoji in the comments to convey their answers.