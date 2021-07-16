Did This Man Just 'Crack' the YouTube Algorithm with a 60-Second-Video?

There is a sea of “hacks" and “tutorial" videos on YouTube to tell you how to do YouTube right. Apart from the usual “subscribe to my YouTube channel" or “press the bell icon" catchphrases, there is plenty of “YouTube algorithm" thrown about by many associated with the video-sharing website. And why not? A lot of effort goes into production, filming, editing the video and the creator would undoubtedly want that their reach to be as far as they can dream of. Of course, not skipping the fact that YouTube is also now a primary source of income for many around the globe.

But can one really “crack" the YouTube algorithm? One might argue that American creators Mark Rober or MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson are perhaps on the other side of this spectrum, where anything uploaded by them instantly lands on the “trending" page after they have hit the publish button. But then they are also YouTubers with millions of followers now and have stayed long enough on the platform to know what exactly works for them. Also, dem thumbnails.

So then what about the small YouTubers?

A creator who goes by the name “Oliver Street" and currently has 105K subs on his channel recently put the YouTube algo to test where he uploaded a video with the description: “just testing out the youtube algorithm."

What was his video title, you ask?

“Youtube will recommend anything at this point." Yep.

Considering that he has a smaller audience, Oliver’s video has clocked 2.6 million views in a matter of a week.

What’s in the video?

In the one-minute video, the YouTuber takes a blow-dryer, duct tape, and a melodica. Melodica is a musical keyboard that plays when you blow air in its mouthpiece.

Sounds simple and easy? It perhaps is. The exceptional reach of the video with no bells and whistles has viewers convinced that the YouTuber may have, in fact, cracked the YouTube algorithm.

Here is what some of the comments read:

“Him: YouTube will recommend anything at this point

Me: He’s out of line, but he’s rights," wrote one.

“Everybody is talking about how he cracked the YouTube algorithm but I’m just happy to see u guys in a couple years when the algorithm brings us together again."

“YouTube did this as a joke, surely. The algorithm is getting smart…"

“Why is no one talking about how this guys just cracked the youtube algorhythm(sic)."

“This guy literally cracked YouTube’s algorithm , wt a genius."

“As a person who got randomly reccomended this video,I’d say this works(sic)."

