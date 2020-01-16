Take the pledge to vote

How Twitter Mastered the Art of 'Seducing Someone in Four Words' Through Relatable Memes

From Netflix's 'All episodes now streaming' to 'Eat Pringles with Me', we swear these tweets (read pick-up-lines!) will make your job easy the next time!

January 16, 2020
How Twitter Mastered the Art of 'Seducing Someone in Four Words' Through Relatable Memes
The art of seduction is one that many have devoted their lives and careers to. People read an write books and essays on the topic, make films and debate its semantics with friends over dinner parties. And yet, the ability to seduce romantic partners remains a tough skill.

But in the age of Twitter, everything is possible and it seems netizens have finally found the answer to their seduction woes with an an extremely hilarious new challenge. On this Thursday, Twitter found its users obsessing over how to 'seducing someone in four words.'

Just like most Thursday challenges, it isnt unclear what started this trend. But nevertheless, once out there, Tweeples did not fail to cease the challenge by the horns and shared their words of creativity, some of which were super hilarious yet relatable.

From Netflix's "All episodes now streaming" to "Eat Pringles with Me", we swear these tweets (read pick-up-lines!) will make your job easy the next time!

