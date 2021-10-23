How Two Kidney Swaps Helped Four People at This Bangalore Hospital

Humanity over religion always strikes a chord for Indians. They hit closer to home and become more wholesome when it comes to saving lives. The story of kidney transplants in Bangalore embodies the very sentiment. Two people who remained on dialysis for nearly two years finally found two kidney swap transplants in the same hospital. The four people, residents of Bangalore, were keenly looking for kidney transplants for a very long time. Finally, fate got it right and they got the right help within one single week. Syeda Ayesha’s kidney was incompatible and that is the reason why she could not donate to her husband Syed Irfan Ullah. Ullah, who was on dialysis for one and a half years, had the only option of a transplant. Another patient, Mahendra, who was on dialysis for two years, could not get his wife’s help as she faced the same issue as Ayesha. Both families, a Hindu and a Muslim, had all willing donors of their wife.

Thankfully, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital doctors played matchmakers and realised that the transplants were possible if the patients swapped donors. The swap was a lifeline for Ullah and Mahendra since there is an intense demand-and-supply mismatch in donations of kidney.

Speaking to The Times Of India, Ayesha mentioned that she was okay to accept the kidney of Mahendra’s wife for her husband. “Humanity comes above all. Religion comes only after humanity. We faced no issues in taking the decision,” she was quoted as saying.

On September 7, Ayesha’s kidney was harvested for the transplant at the same hospital, where another such swap took place.

Dr Anil Kumar BT, senior consultant, nephrologist and transplant physician, led the surgeries along with a urology team headed by Dr Narendra S, who is a senior consultant and the chief transplant surgeon. According to Dr Kumar, a kidney transplant is the best method of renal replacement therapy for those people with end-stage kidney disease. He additionally noted the huge demand-and-supply gap. “The waitlist for kidney transplantation is increasing every passing year,” he was quoted as saying.

Paired kidney exchanges (PKE) or swap transplantation, as mentioned by Dr Kumar is a process where beneficiaries receive better compatible kidneys transplanted from willing donors of other patients’ families.

