How UP's Satish Kushwaha Became a Popular YouTuber Earning Rs 10 Lakh a Month

YouTube has given space to many emerging artists, opening a new arena for them. Making videos for the platform is a full-time career that has immense potential. All you need is a phone’s camera and dedication to making big. There are many stories of people whose life has taken a drastic turn because of YouTube. One such story is of YouTuber Satish Kushwaha, who is a recognised name on the internet now. This is a classic rags-to-riches story of a man who went from living in a chawl to being a homeowner in Mumbai at just 25. The struggle this self-made millionaire had to go through is sure to leave you touched and inspired. Find out how a young Satish rose from being a no-name engineer from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria to a famous YouTube personality who earns lakhs of rupees every month here.

Satish, a resident of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, had always dreamed of making a film-making career, reported Aaj Tak. Even as a child, he would quickly start recording a video as soon as anyone’s phone fell into his hands. However, his middle-class family could not afford the expensive film-making course. They also did not understand what filmmaking was. Forced by his circumstances, Satish got into engineering on a scholarship. However, life had something completely different in store for him.

Satish did not become an engineer and stuck to his dream of getting behind the camera. He would watch endless tutorials about filmmaking, constantly feeding his passion for it. This is when his friend suggested that he could earn out of making YouTube videos. It was a life-changing conversation. He began blogging and posting videos to his YouTube channel. However, his content did not become an income generator immediately.

Struggling to make ends meet, he moved to a Mumbai chawl at the age of 22. He shared a tiny one-room flat with five people here. However, he did not give up hope. He persevered. Making videos endlessly finally paid off. Over time, Satish gained an ardent following. He currently has over 10 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

Now, Satish, who once struggled to collect the fees for the course he wanted, earns anywhere between 5 to 8 lakhs every month simply from Youtube Adsense. Add to this his income from brand promotions ad affiliate marketing, and the content creator’s income goes up to 10 to 12 lakhs a month. He has earned enough by the age of 25 to buy his own house in Mumbai, where real estate rates are taller than the skyscrapers in the city.

