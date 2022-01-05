How Viagra Helped This UK Nurse Wake Up from 28-Day Covid-19 Coma

A fully vaccinated UK nurse, who spent 28 days in a COVID coma, finally woke up after doctors gave her a dose of huge dose of Viagra, as an experimental treatment. 37-year-old Monica Almeida was admitted to a hospital on November 9 after she tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus on October 19. In just four days, things went south for the nurse, as she lost her sense of taste and smell. She even started coughing blood, and her oxygen levels dropped. Considering her deteriorating condition, Almeida was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) of Lincoln County Hospital. As no signs of recovery were observed, she was then put into an induced coma on November 16. According to reports, the medics were just 72-hours away from having her ventilator turned off when her condition started to improve, giving a ray of hope to the medical team. Almeida finally woke up on December 14, when the medical team injected her with a large dose of Viagra.

Once the nurse regained consciousness, doctors at Lincoln County Hospital revealed that she was given Viagra, the erectile dysfunction drug, a week after being placed in an induced coma. Almeida believes that the drug improved her condition.

In an interview with The Sun, she said that it was definitely the Viagra that saved her. Almeida informed that within 48 hours, the drug opened up her airwaves, following which her lungs started to respond. It is obvious to wonder how Viagra could play a role in the treatment, the nurse informed that the drug expands the blood vessels. “I have asthma and my air sacs needed a little help and Viagra came to the rescue,” she said.

Almeida shared that she had a little joke with the consultant, after she regained consciousness. She said that the consultant informed her it was Viagra and initially she did not believe and laughed it away. But the doctor again emphasised that she really was given a large dose of Viagra.

Almeida’s case has given birth to research – whether the erectile dysfunction drug can increase oxygen levels in the blood.

