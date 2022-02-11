How Wordle Saved the Life of Chicago Woman Who Was Held Hostage for 17 Hours

Wordle is now saving lives. Yep. Unfamiliar with the world of Wordle? The online game that has become a rage in the past few weeks or so lets users guess the word of the day and they have only 6 attempts to do so. Part of its popularity is owed to the fact that it’s more of a brainteaser than a test of vocabulary. And if you are present anywhere on social media, users love to share their scores online, and fewer attempts to solve the word, bigger the flex. So when 80-year-old Denyse Holt, a Chicago resident, did not share her Wordle score with her family, they sensed trouble.

It all began on February 5 when Holt, a resident of Morse Avenue in Lincolnwood, was asleep when a man, naked, broke into her house through a window, reported Independent. The man, identified as James H Davis III, was reportedly armed with a pair of scissors and injured himself from broken glass while barging into her house. The man then got into Holt’s bed and gave her instructions. Shocked as to what was going on, Holt did not protest simply because she wanted to live. “I was trying to survive that’s all,” Holt was quoted as saying by Independent. The man assured the elderly woman that he wasn’t going to “harm" or “molest her," the report further added.

Cold, the intruder then asked Holt to join him for a warm shower before dragging her around the house, ensuring he disconnected phone lines on his way. He then locked Holt in the basement bathroom. Her family, residing in Seattle, was alarmed when the 80-year-old Holt did not share her Wordle and kept reading the messages on her phone but did not respond. That’s when Holt’s daughter Meredith Holt-Caldwell decided to inform the local authorities who then freed Holt from the captivity of Davis after keeping her hostage for 17 hours. Notably, the 32-year-old intruder is reported to having mental health issues and is currently facing several charges including aggravated kidnapping, home invasion among others, the report concluded.

Wordle the game has its roots in a bit of a love story. Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle came up with it for his partner who loves word games. The name of the game is a play on his surname Wardle. New York Times reported that the two played Wordle for months and it was an instant hit on their family WhatsApp groups. That was when Wardle realised that he might be sitting on a hitmaker and decided to release it to the rest of the world. He did so in October 2021. In November of 2021, about 90 players were in the game. Just about two months later, Wordle had more than 3,00,000 players.

Earlier this month, Wordle was bought by the New York Times.

