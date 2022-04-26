How Would Elon Musk's First Visit to Twitter Office Be? This Govinda Clip Has Clues

Elon Musk buying Twitter has sent shock waves on social media platforms and everyone is trying to cope with the development in their own way. While a few have wondered about the future of the microblogging platform, some have sought the solace of humour. A clip from a movie starring Govinda, ‘Wah Tera Kya Kehna’ has now gone viral after an account posted it saying that it shows what Elon Musk’s first visit to Twitter office might look like. In the comic video, Govinda asks his assistant to sell everything in the office, including staff cabins and toilets, and transfer the money to his account. Have a look:

“Elon Musk’s first visit to @Twitter office.”

The video has left netizens in splits.

“ROFL – only Govinda could pull off a scene like this one.”

ROFL – only Govinda could pull off a scene like this one 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/l47H4yhngQ — Sameer (@jamwithsam) April 26, 2022

“No one can beat Govinda. Absolutely no one.”

No one can beat Govinda. Absolutely no one 🔥😂 https://t.co/3jiNDc4GVC — Udit (@udit_buch) April 26, 2022

“Is there anyone funnier than Govinda?”

Is there anyone funnier than Govinda? https://t.co/jyOmS5RYsE — Pravir Rai (@raip74) April 26, 2022

Twitter will be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Twitter. The deal is expected to close in 2022, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Musk’s takeover of Twitter has emerged as the third largest tech acquisition in history. The Tesla boss last week outlined the $13 billion in bank financing secured by the social-media company and the $12.5 billion backed by a pledge of his Tesla. Musk will be “providing an approximately $21 billion equity commitment,” according to the agreement. There were no further details about where that money would come from. All eyes will be on how is he going to arrange the finance now.

