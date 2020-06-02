How You Can Celebrate Pride Month 2020 Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

According to a list released by the European Pride Organizers Association, at least 500 Pride events have been cancelled globally owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

June marks the beginning of Global Pride Month. Unlike most years when members of the LGBTQ communities take to the streets as a show of solidarity, this year people have to remain confined to their homes as the world struggles to deal with the covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, several countries around the world are still under lockdown restrictions.

But does that mean Pride events will get cancelled this year? Nope.

For this year, the LGBTQ communities are moving online to celebrate Pride month. From dance parties to fun challenges and workshops, the Pride is very much alive and not even a virus can dampen people's spirits. So what if people cannot actually physically meet?

For instance, India's Pride Circle has launched the #21DaysAllyChallenge online. The idea is to bring together influencers and members of the community to form a digital platform for LGBTQ+ Allies. Participants would have to take mini challenges for a period of 21 days during the Pride month because it takes 21 days to develop a new habit. You can get more details here.

Another event is being organised in New York on June 20 - LGBTQ Pride and Migration 2020. In this case, the organsiers seek to unite members of the queer communities who have had to flee their own countries in search of better lives. This is digital as well, making it easier for people around the world to join in. You can register for the event here.

New York is organising another pride march on June 28 and has even roped in celebs to join the event. You can get additional information here.

PinkNews in the United Kingdom has organised an event, Pride for All, which is set to be a four-day celebation of resistance and love. Celebs, DJs and a whole lot of fun - that's what the itinerary suggests. Also, you can dress up however you please and join the event!

Dragfest 2020 is also being organised by NYC city council candidate and drag artist, Marti G. Cummings. It is going to be a three day event and will see more than 100 drag artists putting up stellar performances. This is one event you definitely do not want to miss!

Dublin too is organising a digital pride this year along with a pride concert and it is going to be interactive in nature!

The Cincinnati Black Pride is going to be a gala affair. It is going to include a special film festival as well, consisting of documentaries and other work which speaks about the Black LGBTQ experience. The event which starts on June 25 will last the whole weekend and there are going to be virtual parties too! Get your information here.

This is not an exhaustive list of events that are being organised to mark Pride Month around the world. It does not seem to matter that we are living in the times of coronavirus and physically taking part in a parade seems impossible this year. These events are proof that when there's a will, there's a way!