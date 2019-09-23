'How'd You Like That': Man Taunts Police Officers After Farting During Strip Search

In a bizarre incident, a man was sentenced to seventy five hours of unpaid work after he farted at a police officer who had detained the former for possession of cannabis.

Stuart Cook, 28, had been detained at the site of a car crash for having cannabis on him; when Cook was handcuffed and taken to the station, he became annoyed and farted in the direction of the police officer as the latter strip-searched him.

Not once, not twice. Thrice.

Yes, we aren't kidding. The man farted thrice, and he did it intentionally. Not only that, the police officers alleged that the man had been abusive and had even passed lewd comments at them.

That's not all. After farting repeatedly, the man sarcastically asked the officers, "How'd you like that?"

Apparently, Cook had been involved in the minor car crash and had been smoking cannabis. However, he felt that police had overreacted and felt the need to retaliate. He was then sentenced to seventy five hours of unpaid work as punishment for his actions, the Daily Mail reported.

This is not the first time someone's been punished for farting. In 2015, a man in the United States had to be fired for farting too much while in office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.