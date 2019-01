How's The Josh? Modi Quotes 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' to Roaring Applause at Mumbai Event

#WATCH: PM Modi asks "How's the josh?" at the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai. The audience responds with "High Sir" pic.twitter.com/Da3y1xUiuP

Not only is 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' making the big bucks at the box office, it seems the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a fan of the movie!At the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Modi recited a dialogue from 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'."Aap sab ke liye ek sawal hai," he starts, explaining that he has a question for everyone present at the inauguration, which included eminent film personalities."How's the josh?" he asked, quoting a line from the movie. His question drew laughter and applause from the audience.'Uri: The Surgical Strike' is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian forces in Pakistan in 2016. The film also features a character based on Prime Minister Modi in the film. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautaum, who star in the movie, reached out on Twitter to respond to the question, which echoes the answer they had in the movie, "High sir."'Uri: The Surgical Strikes' also has one more unique factor. The makers of the movie have come up with a sure-shot way to prevent piracy of the movie.