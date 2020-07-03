'How's the Josh?': Video of PM Modi Walking with Soldiers in Leh Goes Viral on Twitter

A video featuring the PM walking in Leh along with Indian Army personnel amid chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" has gone viral.

In a move that left many on social media marveling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Leh, Ladakh, on Friday morning amid persisting Indo-China tensions. The visit was meant to review the on-ground security situation amid the border standoff with China and the progress in talks with the Chinese military.

During his visit, the PM met with Indian army soldiers and interacted with them in order to boose their morale.

Images and videos of the PM's visit to the Leh went viral on social media with the hashtag #PMinLeh trending across Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, BJP leader Sambit Patra shared a video of the PM walking with soldiers in Leh with the caption, "How's the josh?"

Many in response said, "High, sir".

The caption was inspired by the 2019 Bollywood fil Uri starring Vicky Kaushal. The film, as well as the dialogue, went viral upon its release with several politicians including union ministers and BJP leaders sharing the dialogue as well as memes.

Patra's post had over 25,000 like and 4,000 shares.

Meanwhile, the PM delivered a strong message to China during his visit wherein he said that the age of expansion is now over, and expansionists must learn to mend their ways or perish.

"The age of expansion is over. This is the age of progress, progress is future. The age of expansion is where humanity has suffered," the PM said in his 26-minute address at Nimu in Leh district of Ladakh. "History is proof that expansionists have always perished," he added.

