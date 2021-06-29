Hrithik Roshan is All Praises for Fan Who Wrote 'Krrish 4' Plot, Complete With Aliens and Time Travel

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently announced the fourth movie in the popular superhero franchise film “Krrish" on social media and since then fans of the actor have risen to the occasion and created plot lines and teasers of their own in anticipation of the fourth movie. But one particular admirer of the actor scorned some brownie points with his own plot of the movie when it was acknowledged by the actor himself. A twitter user Ꮪambit (@LuciferIite) shared the storyline he thought would deem well for Krrish 4.

I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TtKonzOBjq— ᏚᎪᎷᏴᏆᎢ (@LuciferIite) June 24, 2021

Sharing his story line on the microblogging platform, Sambit wrote, “I wrote a #Krrish4 wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never." Wattpad is a website for writers to publish new user-generated stories. Sambit’s super-active imagination managed to put in Jaadu, an villainous Krishna and a lot of time-travel in the picture. Also, in Sambit’s story, he also decided to give Priyanka Chopra’s character superpowers.

Sambit’s plot and its many twists and turns elicited some very hilarious reactions from Twitter users who praised his quick story plotting skills. But what made the fan’s day we are sure, was a reply from the actor himself, who seemed to appreciate the helluva twist and turns in the story as well. Roshan gave 100 marks for his imagination to Sambit.

Imagination 💯— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2021

Many twitter users also hilariously loved the plot.

and bollywood got superwoman😭— Ansh (@ianshuraj_) June 24, 2021

Similar to avengers endgame, their infinity stones here priya and kid 👍😅— Shreyas Vignesh (@shreyas_vignesh) June 28, 2021

Lmaooooooo that's some next level imagination— ✨ (@BarunFanSays) June 24, 2021

The first film, “Koi… Mil Gaya", directed by the actor’s father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by “Krrish", which arrived in 2006, and “Krrish 3" in 2013.“Krrish" follows the story of Krishna, the son of the previous film’s protagonist Rohit, who inherits his father’s superhuman abilities and assumes the identity of the titular hero in the mask. Hrithik Roshan played the triple characters of Rohit, Krishna and Krrish in the film.

