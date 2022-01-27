Hrithik Roshan in Lift to Dulquer Salmaan's Query, Desis Share Strangest Celeb Encounters

Hrithik Roshan inside a lift to Dev Anand giving away his address, some Indian fans met celebrities under the strangest of circumstances and lived to tell the tale. From embarrassing to wholesome, Desis have been sharing on Twitter their memorable celeb encounters. It was started off by one Lauren Mordery who tweeted, “Tell me the strangest interaction you’ve had with a celebrity." Over 16,000 stories of fans meeting celebrities have been told under the thread. From meeting Hrithik Roshan at an airport and not recognising him, to Mumtaaz telling you she’s “ordinary" off screen, these encounters are either the stuff of dreams or straight out of nightmares, depending on which one you’re reading. Check out this rollercoaster of strange celeb interactions that’s been keeping Twitterati on the edge of their seats.

“Few years ago, at Delhi airport, a tall handsome guy surrounded by guards was walking towards me, he smiled and the first thought that crossed my mind,"how strange?" He kept smiling n walked past me.

2 mins later, it clicked n I screamed, OH SH*T Hrithik Roshan! I was mortified," shared a Twitter user, and we’re not sure anyone could live this down.

Few years ago, at Delhi airport, a tall handsome guy surrounded by guards was walking towards me, he smiled and the first thought that crossed my mind,"how strange?" He kept smiling n walked past me.2 mins later, it clicked n I screamed,"oh sh*t Hrithik Roshan." I was mortified. https://t.co/cGBHhcFf7m— Far فرحانہ (@FarhanaCvg) January 27, 2022

I was raising funds for a charity and was visiting some donors in London, a yesteryear star called Mumtaaz, was married to one of them. Didn't expect her to come out of her room to say hi to us. When I was tongue tied, she said, "I am quite ordinary off screen, you know" https://t.co/qG4117s4JW— subbakrishna rao (@SubkrishnaRao) January 27, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan pulled out the UNO reverse card and asked a fan if he knew him from somewhere, and what?

Saw @dulQuer at an airport restaurant and after exchanging a few glances chumma went to say hi to him and he said "do I know you from somewhere? I was just telling my mother you look familiar". I assured him he didn't and that I was just a random fan and I liked Kammatipaadam https://t.co/zElSImuCV7— Vinay Aravind (@vinayaravind) January 27, 2022

Here’s another Hrithik Roshan one. He sure seems like a nice, smiley person.

One time I overfilled my shopping cart in a supermarket & it was stuck in the ridge of the lift. I struggled, a tall man in a hoodie came out of the lift, helped push the cart inside. I thanked, I looked, Hrithik Roshan smiled away. I was 😱❤️ https://t.co/HYEvwBwwas— Paushali Sahu (@dreamzdotcom) January 27, 2022

AR Rahman personally explaining the meaning of “sacrifice" sounds like an unlikely thing to happen but turns out it happened.

“At TV Today, I was asked to rush to the Assignment Desk. Dev Anand was on the line and wanted me to fly down to Bombay to audition for a film. He must have easily been 90 then. I still remember him asking me to write down his address, ‘Zig Zag Road, Pali Hill.’ No, I didn’t go," shared a journalist. We can certainly think of a few people who would jump at this opportunity.

At TV Today, I was asked to rush to the Assignment Desk. Dev Anand was on the line and wanted me to fly down to Bombay to audition for a film. He must have easily been 90 then. I still remember him asking me to write down his address, 'Zig Zag Road, Pali Hill.' No, I didn't go. https://t.co/ixUJwA3ZIu— Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) January 27, 2022

Sridevi sent someone breakfast.

Another celeb who was utterly charming was Sridevi, our co had a guesthouse right next to her flat in Mumbai. Once we asked her for a pic and autograph in Tamizh. The next time we were there she sent a good south Indian breakfast over 🙂 https://t.co/qG4117s4JW— subbakrishna rao (@SubkrishnaRao) January 27, 2022

“On an early morning Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Chennai. Actor Prabhu was next to me. He was sweet, asked what I was doing and he said he was returning after filming a Kalyan jewelers shoot. Then the two of us, slept head against head for the entirety of the flight. The end," shared another one, and how is any of this real?

On an early morning Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Chennai. Actor Prabhu was next to me. He was sweet, asked what I was doing and he said he was returning after filming a Kalyan jewelers shoot. Then the two of us, slept head against head for the entirety of the flight. The end. https://t.co/WkiJ59ZxwU— Wolfgang (@Farmers_FC) January 27, 2022

Toddlers are smarter than we give them credit for, by the way.

My son was almost 2 and we were at the lounge at JFK and he was throwing a tantrum and flinging his toys. Reese Witherspoon walked into the lounge, he looked at her and she smiled at him. The tantrum stopped and the sweetest natured baby emerged for the next few hours. https://t.co/nnHCxym6xH— Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) January 27, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma got in touch. Had read a column I had written on Sunil Dutt and Ibraham Kaskar. Saw potential for a script. Wanted me to come meet immediately.Was a Sunday & was raining heavily. On Tue asked him if I could meet him on Thurs. He replied, he doesn't plan that far. https://t.co/OrCPvgBqBh— शिक्षित बेरोज़गार (@kaul_vivek) January 27, 2022

That last one was a bonus for if you’ve made it this far without cringing or spontaneously combusting with jealousy, because we don’t think anyone’s sure how to feel about that.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.