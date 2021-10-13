Hrithik Roshan is All Praises For Man Crooning 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' to Pay For Music School

Video of a man giving a soulful performance on the song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ from the 1990 movie Jurm is going viral. Originally shared by a Twitter, the clip has received immense recognition and is earning praises from many including the likes of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor. From the post, we got to know that the man was performing to earn money. “When talent meets tech, the possibilities are endless,” the video was captioned.

In the clip, the musician, who has been identified as Shakeel, is featured singing the song in his melodious voice while strumming his guitar. Eventually, a small crowd surrounds him. The video then pans to a signboard displaying the several online payment modes as well as a QR code for anyone who wants to contribute to help Shakeel in following his passion for music. A message reading, “Thank you for your contribution, it pays my music school fees” was also present there.

Once shared online, the video instantly became a hit on social media platforms. It was reshared by Kunal, who appealed to people to support the young man. “Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are,” he wrote. The actor also mentioned the power of UPI and technology in today’s world. Hrithik, who was superbly impressed with Shakeel’s singing skills, had also retweeted the post.

Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology 👏👏 https://t.co/pZ6NHtdK6q— Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) October 10, 2021

Wow . How cool is this !! https://t.co/5sP4C2SlZq— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 10, 2021

The young lad was totally overwhelmed by the response he received on the video. Posting the same clip on his Instagram account, Shakeel thanked the Twitter user, who originally shared the video, for “changing his life.”

Shakeel further thanked everyone who watched him perform, encouraged him, and contributed to his cause. “I am very thankful and grateful to each and every one of you, I am blessed to be able to do what I love,” he said.

The young singer shared that to this day none of his parents, families, or friends were aware of what he has been up to. Revealing that he is a busker, a term used for a street performer, Shakeel said that he is proud to be one. “I finally got the courage to go public about my identity,” he added.

While concluding the post he also thanked Hrithik and Kunal for their courage and support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.