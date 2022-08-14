CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Hrithik Roshan Lookalike': Delhi Beggar Looking Like a 'Model' Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

'Hrithik Roshan Lookalike': Delhi Beggar Looking Like a 'Model' Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 14, 2022, 08:00 IST

Delhi, India

In the photo, the man seems to be walking amid the cars stopped at the signal. (Credits: Twitter/@kawaljit)

In the photo, the man seems to be walking amid the cars stopped at the signal. (Credits: Twitter/@kawaljit)

A Delhi beggar wearing a black t-shirt and sunglasses, has Twitter comparing him to Bollywood and Hollywood actors.

Apart from being a platform, social media is a tool that helps people dig out hidden gems. People with unique talents, things with peculiar properties, and what have you. Social media helps everyone and everything get the spotlight that they deserve.

Staying true to this fact, a man, who is reported to be a beggar hailing from Delhi, is going viral for his camera-ready looks. The man, who is seen donning a black t-shirt and sunglasses, is seen walking with the help of crutches. In the photo, the man seems to be walking amid the cars stopped at the signal.

The photo was shared on Twitter by a user named Kawaljit Singh Bedi, who, in the caption, wrote, “Delhi Beggars.” Take a look:

Since being shared, the picture has amassed more than 20 thousand likes and hundreds of reactions from netizens. After the picture got viral, many came forward denying the claim that the man was a beggar. This is when Bedi shared a dashcam footage which proved the claim.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Lot of tweets saying he may not be a beggar. I just realised I have dashcam footage. Watch:

Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, “He looks like a combo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar.”

Another got the man confused with Hrithik Rohan.

“I like the new look of Aditya Roy Kapur,” said this user.

Another compared the guy to the famous character Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun. One user went international and wrote, “Though it was Oscar Isaac at first.”

One user draws parallels between the beggar and detective Adrian Pimento, the character from the comedy show Brooklyn Nine Nine.

This is not the first time that such a case has surfaced on social media. Mammikka, a native of Vennakadu, Kerala went viral for his transformation from a wage worker to a model.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywood and more.

first published:August 14, 2022, 08:00 IST
last updated:August 14, 2022, 08:00 IST