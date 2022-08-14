'Hrithik Roshan Lookalike': Delhi Beggar Looking Like a 'Model' Goes Viral

Apart from being a platform, social media is a tool that helps people dig out hidden gems. People with unique talents, things with peculiar properties, and what have you. Social media helps everyone and everything get the spotlight that they deserve.

Staying true to this fact, a man, who is reported to be a beggar hailing from Delhi, is going viral for his camera-ready looks. The man, who is seen donning a black t-shirt and sunglasses, is seen walking with the help of crutches. In the photo, the man seems to be walking amid the cars stopped at the signal.

The photo was shared on Twitter by a user named Kawaljit Singh Bedi, who, in the caption, wrote, “Delhi Beggars.” Take a look:

Delhi beggars ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p8GfLrj0TI — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) August 10, 2022

Since being shared, the picture has amassed more than 20 thousand likes and hundreds of reactions from netizens. After the picture got viral, many came forward denying the claim that the man was a beggar. This is when Bedi shared a dashcam footage which proved the claim.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Lot of tweets saying he may not be a beggar. I just realised I have dashcam footage. Watch:

Lot of tweets saying he may not be a beggar…I just realised I have dashcam footage. https://t.co/mf54uI2GmN pic.twitter.com/iaO2OWaROp — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) August 12, 2022

Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, “He looks like a combo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar.”

he looks like a combo of aditya roy kapur and farhan akhtar https://t.co/OYWrRfBVp9 — wajee (@skylinepat) August 13, 2022

Another got the man confused with Hrithik Rohan.

Is it just me who thought he was Hrithik ? https://t.co/wjIOEqQpBt — Samarth.K (@Gaara_80) August 10, 2022

“I like the new look of Aditya Roy Kapur,” said this user.

Another compared the guy to the famous character Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun. One user went international and wrote, “Though it was Oscar Isaac at first.”

One user draws parallels between the beggar and detective Adrian Pimento, the character from the comedy show Brooklyn Nine Nine.

This is not the first time that such a case has surfaced on social media. Mammikka, a native of Vennakadu, Kerala went viral for his transformation from a wage worker to a model.

