Hrithik Roshan Misses Jadoo 17 Years After 'Koi... Mil Gaya', Hopes to Meet the Alien Someday

As Koi Mil Gaya completed 17 years, actor Hrithik Roshan went down memory lane and fondly remembered his alien friend, Jadoo.

Released in 2003, the Rakesh Roshan directorial saw Hrithik playing the role of a specially-abled youngster who later gets superpowers as a gift from the alien (Jadoo).

Veteran actress Rekha and Preity Zinta also played pivotal roles in the blockbuster movie.

Recalling working on the project, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote: "Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again.#koimilgaya. Thank you papa for having the courage to do this when everyone thought that you had lost your mind. Thank you for trusting and having faith in me."

Some friendships defy space and time. Someday hopefully soon they will meet again. Miss you jaadu. #KoiMilGaya pic.twitter.com/vGmE2g6Kxc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 8, 2020

"And literally would not be possible without you Pree! friends forever.Thank you Rekhaji for being the rock for Rohit! Love to all of rohits friends. Miss you all."

"And to my uncle Rajesh Roshan cause without the music there'd be no magic ! Thank you to the entire team who worked BTS on this dream. Miss you jaadu," he added.

Along with it, Hrithik shared video of his scenes with Jadoo.

Preity found working on "Koi...Mil Gaya" a "magical" experience.

"Remembering 'Koi Mil Gaya' today. The sweetest film I did. A story about friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo. A big Thank you to @rakesh_roshan9 sir, Rajesh sir, @dop007 Ravi Chandran, @farahkhankunder @hrithikroshan, #Rekhaji and entire cast n crew for this unforgettable experience.

Remembering #KoiMilGaya today. A story about friendship in a time of innocence with the warmth of Jadoo ❤️ A big Thank you to the entire cast n crew for this unforgettable experience. I loved making this movie. It will always be Magical 😍 #Ting @RakeshRoshan_N @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/2bpIe0e79j — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 8, 2020

"I loved making this movie. It will always be Magical #Jadoo #Friendship #KoiMilGaya

#17yearsofkoimilgaya #Ting," she wrote.