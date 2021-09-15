Hrithik Roshan Shares Pic With His Mom, Fans Notice 'Seelan' on Wall

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of himself having breakfast with his mom on Twitter, but a patch of “seelan" or dampness on the wall was all that netizens could focus on. Perhaps because that’s one of the few things many of us could say we have in common with the star, or that it humanizes the celebrity, Twitterati went all in pondering the damp patch. “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️. Now go give your mom a hug," Hrithik had tweeted. “Acha laga yeh dekh ki ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan ki problem aati hai," a Twitter user responded. [“Good to see that even rich people’s homes have the dampness issue".] This and other responses really got the ball rolling, and even Asian Paints joined in with a quip on the actor’s latest “not funny" viral meme trend. Here’s how it spanned out.

On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021

Guys, making fun of someone's walls … pic.twitter.com/LZPolKQE4U— Asian Paints (@asianpaints) September 15, 2021

Aapke ghar bhi dewar kharaab hoti hai seelan se? 😳😳— Ujala Arora 🌸 (@WhereIsMy_Food) September 15, 2021

Sir naya paint karwa lijiye 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZ6U4Gm5HN— Ashwani Kahar (@KaharAshwani) September 15, 2021

Sir, leakage thik karne ke liye bejna hai kya kisiko ?— Corporate Naukar (@CorporateDalit) September 15, 2021

However, some Twitter users weren’t having any of it. “you know what’s wrong with our society! He expressed his love for his mom and people are commenting on paint dampness. Instead of focusing on love, kindness and feelings we focus more on materialistic things. This picture is really beautiful," she wrote.

you know what’s wrong with our society! He expressed his love for his mom and people are commenting on paint dampness. Instead of focusing on love, kindness and feelings we focus more on materialistic things. This picture is really beautiful.— Eva 🦄 (@_sassyfeline) September 15, 2021

Hrithik has been on the Internet’s mind quite a bit lately. Remember the iconic scene from Zoya Akhtar’s movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ featuring a heated conversation between Hrithik Roshan’s and Farhan Akhtar’s characters, where the former tells the latter it was “not funny" for him to have gotten “involved" with his girlfriend? That is now the latest meme trend on social media. Netizens have been using it to express various untoward circumstances from their daily lives. Things also got messy with a Zomato ad featuring him recently. It received mixed reactions from netizens. The ad, made with the aim to show the commitment of delivery executives to serve customers food on time, shows one of them choosing to forego an opportunity to click a selfie with the superstar to deliver the next order. However, users were not amused. On Twitter, one of the users wrote: “You’re literally showing off how delivery partners don’t even have enough time to take a selfie and have to meet deadlines even when riding in the rain."

