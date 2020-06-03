Hrithik Roshan Sheds 'Dhoop' on Why Jadoo Had an Extra Thumb in 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared the reason behind alien Jadoo's extra thumb in the much-loved 2003 sci-fi flick Koi... Mil Gaya.

With the lockdown in place, many people are either watching re-runs of shows or old movies.

One of the viewers spotted a thing while watching Koi... Mil Gaya and threw a question at the makers of the 2003 blockbuster, helmed by Rakesh Roshan.

"Watching #KoiMilGaya on TV and a weird observation. Was it an on purpose decision to give an extra thumb to #Jadoo just like #RohitMehra (#HrithikRoshan), which was the major reason for the connect between the two characters?," wrote the fan.





Roshan, who played the lead character Rohit Mehra in the film, replied: "Yes. It was to help Rohit feel familiarity. But we had to keep it subtle as the thumb didn't look as great as I wanted :) you have a good eye my friend. Stay safe."



The fan thanked the star for sharing interesting trivia around the critically acclaimed movie.





As for others, they were equally intrigued by the revelation.







While Jadoo was stranded on the earth in the film, Roshan played the role of a specially-abled youngster who later gets superpowers as a gift from the alien.

(With IANS inputs)

