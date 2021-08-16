Hrithik Roshan's 'Not Funny' From ZNMD is Now a Meme and Twitter Finds it Very Funny

Remember the iconic scene from Zoya Akhtar’s movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ featuring a heated conversation between Hrithik Roshan’s and Farhan Akhtar’s characters, where the former tells the latter it was “not funny" for him to have gotten “involved" with his girlfriend? That is now the latest meme trend on social media. Netizens have been using it to express various untoward circumstances from their daily lives. In ZNMD, the “not funny" scene occurs after Farhan’s Imran throws away Arjun’s (played by Hrithik) mobile phone while they are, along with Abhay Deol’s character, out on a buddy trip to Spain. The meme from the bromance doesn’t just have Bollywood fans cracking up, though, because Tinder and Zomato have caught on as well with their own twist on the template. In fact, what spurred the meme fest in the first place was a post from Netflix India’s Twitter account, which shared a frazzled-looking photo of Arjun, played by Roshan, from the aforementioned scene and asked Twitterati to caption it.

This is where it all began:

One user responded to it, joking that it was not funny for them to make the netizens do the work for the company’s social media, which got a tweet back from Netlix India.

But we can't help it because the responses are SO FUNNY 🥺— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 13, 2021

With memes that ranged from the petrol price hike, people posting sad songs after a breakup, the so-called hustle culture to reopening of colleges after the prolonged lockdown and being told to have a nice weekend after loads of assignments from schools, Twitterati were having an overall gala time. Check out some of the funniest ones here:

Hustle culture bolkar weekend pe kaam karana IS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/f5ZqHv9W77— Aditya Das (@theadityadas) August 14, 2021

Arey yaar break up hone ke baad sad status lagana IS NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/vWJw9ZkL91— Joey (@Aryanbhatiaaa) August 14, 2021

Ghar pe rehene ki aadat lagwa kar phirse college kholna was not funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/qsvnNRYN6Y— Sweta Gupta 🌼 (@Guptaaaa_) August 15, 2021

6 assignments dekar, "have a nice weekend bolna", was NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/Uk2WBbowvv— CEO of Procrastination (@eightypackabss) August 14, 2021

200 ki movie ticket pe 350 ke popcorn bechna is NOT FUNNY pic.twitter.com/U6tqMos4c6— pallavi (@pallaviibhatia) August 14, 2021

I love you but as a friend bolna is not FUNNY pic.twitter.com/gSA2ekk688— Rohitt. ♡ (@rohitt_pal) August 14, 2021

Check out what Tinder and Zomato had to say:

me to my crush: meri story dekh ke bhi reply na karna is NOT FUNNY— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 14, 2021

items ko cart me daal ke app band kar dena 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙛𝙪𝙣𝙣𝙮— zomato (@zomato) August 13, 2021

For context or to refresh your memory, this is the scene that started it all:

Zoya Akhtar’s ZNMD remains one of the iconic movies about friendship. The movie starring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin gave us some of the most memorable and hilarious scenes. In the Off The Record series shared by Zoya’s Tiger Baby productions on their Instagram handle, viewers got to see how things happened behind the scenes during the shooting of ZNMD. Narrating his shooting experience, Deol even shared an interesting story about the “not funny" scene. the behind the scenes video shows, as Hrithik was parking his car on the side of the road he forgets to switch off the engine and gets out, leaving the car running to the edge with Farhan and Abhay still inside. The video also shows how a panicked Farhan scrambles out of the car while Abhay takes a while. Thankfully, Hrithik does get back into the driver’s seat and turns off the engine.

