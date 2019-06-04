Take the pledge to vote

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Trailer Is Out and Twitter Cannot Unhear His ‘Awful’ Bihari Accent

While some claimed that Hrithik had butchered and 'molested' the Bhojupuri language, some compared his look to that of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Clearly, not everyone approves of the trailer.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Trailer Is Out and Twitter Cannot Unhear His 'Awful' Bihari Accent
While some claimed that Hrithik had butchered and 'molested' the Bhojupuri language, some compared his look to that of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Clearly, not everyone approves of the trailer.
On Tuesday, the trailer for Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' was released; the film features Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar, who started an IIT program for the economically backward classes. Now the storyline sounds powerful and Hrithik, being a decent actor, should be able to do justice to the role.

That, however, did not happen. After the trailer came out, a certain section of Twitterati couldn't help but point out how problematic Hrithik's acting was.

In the trailer, Hrithik's complexion looks darker than what he really is. The reason? Brownface. The term emanates from 'blackface', a form of theatrical make up that was used by non-black performers to make them look African American. Here, Hrithik Roshan has been given a 'brownish' make up to make him look all the more Indian. We fail to see the logic here, though.

And let's not even delve into how atrocious his Bihari accent is. People from Bihar, since time immemorial, have been subject to discrimination and ridicule. You'd expect that a Vikas Bahl film would steer clear of negative stereotypes or generalisation. But no. Hrithik's overacting coupled with his over-the-top accent simply makes matters worse. Like a Twitter user wrote, not all Biharis speak like Laloo Prasad Yadav.

While some claimed that Hrithik had butchered and 'molested' the Bhojupuri language, some compared his look to that of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Clearly, not everyone approves of the trailer.

