Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Trailer Is Out and Twitter Cannot Unhear His ‘Awful’ Bihari Accent
While some claimed that Hrithik had butchered and 'molested' the Bhojupuri language, some compared his look to that of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Clearly, not everyone approves of the trailer.
While some claimed that Hrithik had butchered and 'molested' the Bhojupuri language, some compared his look to that of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Clearly, not everyone approves of the trailer.
On Tuesday, the trailer for Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' was released; the film features Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar, who started an IIT program for the economically backward classes. Now the storyline sounds powerful and Hrithik, being a decent actor, should be able to do justice to the role.
That, however, did not happen. After the trailer came out, a certain section of Twitterati couldn't help but point out how problematic Hrithik's acting was.
In the trailer, Hrithik's complexion looks darker than what he really is. The reason? Brownface. The term emanates from 'blackface', a form of theatrical make up that was used by non-black performers to make them look African American. Here, Hrithik Roshan has been given a 'brownish' make up to make him look all the more Indian. We fail to see the logic here, though.
And let's not even delve into how atrocious his Bihari accent is. People from Bihar, since time immemorial, have been subject to discrimination and ridicule. You'd expect that a Vikas Bahl film would steer clear of negative stereotypes or generalisation. But no. Hrithik's overacting coupled with his over-the-top accent simply makes matters worse. Like a Twitter user wrote, not all Biharis speak like Laloo Prasad Yadav.
Oh please!! Even Arjun Kapoor did better Bihari accent than him in half girlfriend. HR ruined this one. Unforgivable— !!!Reet!!!! (@CuriousReet) June 4, 2019
As Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan's Bihari accent sounds damm funny!It seems Laloo Prasad Yadav's spirit has entered into Rohit's body.No hrithik, not every Bihari speaks the way Laloo yadav does.However, kudos to the team!@iHrithik#Super30Trailer #Super30— Aman Sinha (@amansinhaaaa) June 4, 2019
Someone told Hrithik Roshan that talking like his scientist avatar in Koi Mil Gaya would make him sound like a Bihari. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/wI8MEijZXB— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 4, 2019
You paint Hrithik Roshan in brown and make him speak Bihari. This is criminal. https://t.co/Y47wcUNrYz— T (@ChillMaarYaar) June 4, 2019
One would think Hrithik Roshan would actually transform as an actor but he's doing the same shit he's been throwing at us since 2003. But, in Super 30, he's doing it in brownface and a terrible accent.— Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) June 4, 2019
Please @iHrithik its not a bihari accent if you speak like rohit from koi mil gaya and lalu yadav mixed together #Super30Trailer— bihari_babu (@Sanjit11) June 4, 2019
First Arjun Kapoor ruined bihari hindi and now Hrithik Roshan. Accent se overacting lagti hai. #Super30— Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) June 4, 2019
Some molest their junior employees, some molest aspiring actresses, while some molest bhojpuri accent. Unfortunately, everyone gets away with it. https://t.co/5Z0GDGfZdw— kartik krishnan (@nagrathnam) June 4, 2019
Can a brown person be accused of brownface?? Because fuckmylife Hrithik Roshan literally has gone full RDJ in Tropic Thunder! He is more brownfaced than Ranveer in Gully Boy! Bc kya hai yeh?!— Nothing Original️ (@valastrix) June 4, 2019
While some claimed that Hrithik had butchered and 'molested' the Bhojupuri language, some compared his look to that of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Clearly, not everyone approves of the trailer.
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dale Steyn Not Playing the Cricket World Cup Due to Injury Has Broken the Internet’s Heart
- Avengers Endgame Directors Russo Brothers to Collaborate with Netflix for an Anime Series
- England Players Help Young Fan's Dream Come True Despite Pakistan Defeat
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Sri Lankan Fan Climbs Tree, Wants Team to Fulfill This Demand
- Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowler's Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s