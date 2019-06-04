Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' Trailer Is Out and Twitter Cannot Unhear His ‘Awful’ Bihari Accent

On Tuesday, the trailer for Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' was released; the film features Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar, who started an IIT program for the economically backward classes. Now the storyline sounds powerful and Hrithik, being a decent actor, should be able to do justice to the role.

That, however, did not happen. After the trailer came out, a certain section of Twitterati couldn't help but point out how problematic Hrithik's acting was.

In the trailer, Hrithik's complexion looks darker than what he really is. The reason? Brownface. The term emanates from 'blackface', a form of theatrical make up that was used by non-black performers to make them look African American. Here, Hrithik Roshan has been given a 'brownish' make up to make him look all the more Indian. We fail to see the logic here, though.

And let's not even delve into how atrocious his Bihari accent is. People from Bihar, since time immemorial, have been subject to discrimination and ridicule. You'd expect that a Vikas Bahl film would steer clear of negative stereotypes or generalisation. But no. Hrithik's overacting coupled with his over-the-top accent simply makes matters worse. Like a Twitter user wrote, not all Biharis speak like Laloo Prasad Yadav.

Oh please!! Even Arjun Kapoor did better Bihari accent than him in half girlfriend. HR ruined this one. Unforgivable — !!!Reet!!!! (@CuriousReet) June 4, 2019

As Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan's Bihari accent sounds damm funny!It seems Laloo Prasad Yadav's spirit has entered into Rohit's body.No hrithik, not every Bihari speaks the way Laloo yadav does.However, kudos to the team!@iHrithik#Super30Trailer #Super30 — Aman Sinha (@amansinhaaaa) June 4, 2019

Someone told Hrithik Roshan that talking like his scientist avatar in Koi Mil Gaya would make him sound like a Bihari. #Super30Trailer pic.twitter.com/wI8MEijZXB — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 4, 2019

You paint Hrithik Roshan in brown and make him speak Bihari. This is criminal. https://t.co/Y47wcUNrYz — T (@ChillMaarYaar) June 4, 2019

One would think Hrithik Roshan would actually transform as an actor but he's doing the same shit he's been throwing at us since 2003. But, in Super 30, he's doing it in brownface and a terrible accent. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) June 4, 2019

Please @iHrithik its not a bihari accent if you speak like rohit from koi mil gaya and lalu yadav mixed together #Super30Trailer — bihari_babu (@Sanjit11) June 4, 2019

First Arjun Kapoor ruined bihari hindi and now Hrithik Roshan. Accent se overacting lagti hai. #Super30 — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) June 4, 2019

Some molest their junior employees, some molest aspiring actresses, while some molest bhojpuri accent. Unfortunately, everyone gets away with it. https://t.co/5Z0GDGfZdw — kartik krishnan (@nagrathnam) June 4, 2019

Can a brown person be accused of brownface?? Because fuckmylife Hrithik Roshan literally has gone full RDJ in Tropic Thunder! He is more brownfaced than Ranveer in Gully Boy! Bc kya hai yeh?! — Nothing Original️‍ (@valastrix) June 4, 2019

While some claimed that Hrithik had butchered and 'molested' the Bhojupuri language, some compared his look to that of Rohit from Koi Mil Gaya. Clearly, not everyone approves of the trailer.