Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones

'Here's a power bank. You'll need it.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 22, 2018, 2:20 PM IST
Cupertino tech giant Apple is notorious for powering their iPhones with 'tiny' batteries.

Apple's latest edition of iPhones - XS and XS Max are rumoured to be packing 2658mAh and 3174mAh capacity batteries respectively - something even Apple chose not to disclose in their recent event. Of course, curious websites and tech YouTubers later dug up the actual numbers and presented it to the world.

Just to give you a perspective, low-end Android smartphone Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 packs in a gigantic 5000mAh battery. And it costs barely 10K in the Indian market. It's worth noting that Apple tackles the battery life issue by reducing power consumption as compared to Android flagships. The company, however, still faces the heat from the tech world.

Rubbing salt to their wounds, Huawei, a Chinese phone maker took to Singapore's streets and handed out power banks to people who had queued up outside an Apple store to get hands on the newest iPhones.

The reason for the giveaway according to CNET was to "offer respite from the weather and gruelling wait." The report further states that as many as 200 of the company's 10000mAh power banks were distributed.

"Here's a power bank. You'll need it. Courtesy of Huawei," read the cover of the packaging.

Smart or a salty move, Huawei managed to get the social media talking.













And if you thought you had seen everything, Huawei pulled off another stunt in London. The Chinese phone maker drove a juice van at the flagship Apple store on the launch day and served juice to passers-by. The bar served "higher intelligence" juices and taglined it, "Get ju%ce that lasts," followed by "No traces of Apple." Of course, this was in reference to Apple's battery.
















Earlier this month, Huawei overtook Apple to become the second largest smartphone vendor in the world.

Even during the Apple event on September 12, Huawei had no chill whatsoever.



