Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones

Genius marketing or bad idea?



Huawei trolls #Apple by giving out free powerbanks at iPhone launch. pic.twitter.com/lnLKVvDmSF — Larry Kim (@larrykim) September 21, 2018

HUAWEI GAVE POWERBANKS FOR PEOPLE WAITING FOR THE NEW IPHONES IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/l8HsZhfOO2 — Coyoteous (@Coyoteous) September 21, 2018

Huawei Singapore gave out Power Banks to Apple fans who were queuing overnight to get their hands first on the new iPhones. pic.twitter.com/RlFIt5O8qi — Pankaj Ahuja (@panku_) September 21, 2018

Huawei gave these to people waiting in line for the new iPhone pic.twitter.com/NQ5nl4seBF — Ofentse Mwase (@unclescrooch) September 21, 2018

We make juice that lasts… A #HigherIntelligence is coming. 16.10.18 pic.twitter.com/Pa2jIsZVkU — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) September 21, 2018

Huawei is just pure savage pic.twitter.com/R1UthcaFTK — T.H.A.B.O ⚡ (@Thabo1_RSA) September 21, 2018

Huawei pulling a cheeky juice van stunt around the corner from Apple Store Regent Street pic.twitter.com/vaVKMXmDGJ — Sean Keach (@SeanKeach) September 21, 2018

Haha I think @HuaweiMobileUK are having a little dig at apple. pic.twitter.com/NMN7yR3sl4 — Jamie East (@jamieeast) September 21, 2018

Lots of fuss being made about a certain new* phone and its camera.*New, not better, smarter or brighter. Choose the #HuaweiP20Pro. pic.twitter.com/lr1biD0v0d — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018

Cupertino tech giant Apple is notorious for powering their iPhones with 'tiny' batteries.Apple's latest edition of iPhones - XS and XS Max are rumoured to be packing 2658mAh and 3174mAh capacity batteries respectively - something even Apple chose not to disclose in their recent event. Of course, curious websites and tech YouTubers later dug up the actual numbers and presented it to the world.Just to give you a perspective, low-end Android smartphone Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 packs in a gigantic 5000mAh battery. And it costs barely 10K in the Indian market. It's worth noting that Apple tackles the battery life issue by reducing power consumption as compared to Android flagships. The company, however, still faces the heat from the tech world.Rubbing salt to their wounds, Huawei, a Chinese phone maker took to Singapore's streets and handed out power banks to people who had queued up outside an Apple store to get hands on the newest iPhones.The reason for the giveaway according to CNET was to "offer respite from the weather and gruelling wait." The report further states that as many as 200 of the company's 10000mAh power banks were distributed."Here's a power bank. You'll need it. Courtesy of Huawei," read the cover of the packaging.Smart or a salty move, Huawei managed to get the social media talking.And if you thought you had seen everything, Huawei pulled off another stunt in London. The Chinese phone maker drove a juice van at the flagship Apple store on the launch day and served juice to passers-by. The bar served "higher intelligence" juices and taglined it, "Get ju%ce that lasts," followed by "No traces of Apple." Of course, this was in reference to Apple's battery.Earlier this month, Huawei overtook Apple to become the second largest smartphone vendor in the world.Even during the Apple event on September 12, Huawei had no chill whatsoever.