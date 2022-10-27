Hubble Telescope Captures 'Keyhole' in The Constellation Orion

In what could be a breakthrough discovery about space, scientists have learned about a smoke-wreathed keyhole among the stars. The image of the smoke-wreathed keyhole among the stars was captured using the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows a “reflection nebula” approximately 1,350 light-years away in the constellation Orion. It is widely considered that reflection nebulae are only visible when illuminated from within. For this keyhole—V380 Orionis—is a newly born star and hence provides that light. According to Hubble, the young star tends to act “like a lamp in a smoky room.”

The Twitter account Hubble posted a picture of the young star. “You would need a big key to unlock this particular picture of the week from Hubble. This image shows NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion. NGC 1999 is composed of detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star,” read the caption posted with the video.

Take a look here.

1/ You would need a big key to unlock this peculiar picture of the week from Hubble. This image shows NGC 1999, a reflection nebula in the constellation Orion. NGC 1999 is composed of detritus left over from the formation of a newborn star. Read more: https://t.co/KhVPRkDw7H pic.twitter.com/Zk362jqImb — HUBBLE (@HUBBLE_space) October 24, 2022

The V380 Orionis illuminates the clouds of gas and dust curling around it, which are usually materials leftover from the young star’s initial formation. At the dead centre of the image is an inky black region that comes across as a “keyhole into a darkened room.” However, astronomers “do not yet understand the origin of the keyhole void in the nebular”, according to the European Space Agency. When the Hubble telescope first took this image in 1999, “it wasn’t clear if the apparent keyhole was an actual hole through the nebular material” or was just a mass of “particularly cold gas and dust.”

In the following years, subsequent observations by ESA’s Herschel Space Observatory—a space telescope with more powerful optics than Hubble—confirmed that the keyhole provides a view of “space on the other side of the nebula.” This space telescope only flew from 2009 through 2013. Meanwhile, the Hubble telescope is immensely popular for providing scientifically important and sometimes beautiful views of the universe.

